Inside Standish

Tales from the Allagash

The Standish Fish and Game Club is hosting a free presentation and book signing by author and humorist Tim Caverly on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The presentation, which is part of Caverly’s long-running “Allagash Tails” series, will feature photos of the Allagash River, history pertaining to local Native American archaeology and his first-hand experiences from the region.

Caverly, a former park ranger and educator, will sign copies of his latest book, “The Ranger and the Reporter,” and one autographed copy will be given away. His “Allagash Tails” books and presentations grew out of an observation that his students were disinterested in both reading and nature. After writing two stories which were then illustrated and published, he brought them in for his students, who immediately asked for more. Since 2009, Tim and his wife have published nine books and given presentations in schools and communities across New England.

For more information, call 409-2970, email standishfishandgameclub@gmail.com or visit the Standish Fish and Game Club’s Facebook page.

Summer concert

The Standish Recreation Department will host Milltown Roadshow from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 29 in a free concert at Town Hall.

Milltown Roadshow is a five-piece band based in and around Bridgton, featuring a unique blend of “Americana” music drawn from a variety of genres as well as a selection of original songs.

Bring your own chairs or blankets to this family-friendly concert.

Line dancing

Line dancing classes will soon be hosted every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, at Town Hall. The first session will run Sept. 11 – Oct. 30, and the second will run Nov. 13 – Dec. 18.

The first session will cost $40, and the second will cost $30. Those registering after the start of a session will be charged $8 per class for the remainder of it. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

“Murray and Juliet”

On Sept. 8-9, Schoolhouse Arts Center will perform “Young Billy Shakespeare’s Murray and Juliet,” a parodic retelling of William Shakespeare’s life story.Performances on Sept. 8 will begin at 7:30 p.m., and performances on Sept. 9 will begin at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org.

Alumni baseball game

The annual Saint Joseph’s College Monks alumni baseball game will be held Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Saint Joseph’s College. The game will be followed by an alumni social and a free lunch. For more information, visit the Monks Baseball Facebook page.

Tim Caverly brings his “Allagash Tails” to town Sept. 5 at Town Hall.