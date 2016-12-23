Inside Windham

Wreath convoy makes stop

A caravan of eight SUVs wrapped in the patriotic colors of Wreaths Across America visited Windham on Monday on the their return trip from Arlington National Cemetery. The drivers stopped at Chute’s for breakfast before heading over to the Windham Veterans Center Memorial Garden to donate seven ceremonial wreaths to the American Legion Field-Allen Post. Each wreath was decorated with a U.S. Flag and a flag from each of the military services. A large contingent of veterans and Post members led by Post Commander Mel Greenier, was on hand to greet the caravan headed by Jim Johnston of Windham. Each wreath was given to a Legion member representing the branches of military service, who then placed the wreaths in the appropriate location in the Memorial Garden. A MIA wreath was also placed as well.

Thank you

A big thank you from Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors to the following for their recent generous contributions to help keep Windham residents warm this winter: Claire Cressey, Don and Jan Rich, Carl and Norma Kruger, Diversified Holding and Stephen Rankin in honor of his sister Connie and Tom DiBiase and family. Without generosity like this, WNHN would not be able to help neighbors.

Pantry for seniors

January 2017 Senior Pick-up Day at the Food Pantry is Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to noon. The Food Pantry is closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

Plays for preschoolers

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine brings its “Little Plays!” for preschoolers program to the Windham Town Hall on Jan. 19 with half-hour performances at noon and 1:30 p.m. Each play presents opportunities for the audience to play along with the actors while retelling classic children’s stories. These shows are free to the public, but pre-registration is required through Windham Parks & Recreation. Visit www.windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Zumba for Kids

Kiddie & Me Zumba is back with a six-week session beginning Jan. 11 from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Windham Town Hall Gym. This class is specifically designed for caregivers and children between the ages of 3-5, with upbeat music and moves simple enough for preschoolers to follow while providing a workout for adults at the same time. The fee is $45 for an adult caregiver with one child or $60 for an adult caregiver with two children. To register, go to www.windhamrecreation.com.

Movie and snacks

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Windham Public Library presents “Dear Eleanor,” a story about teenage friends who travel cross country to meet First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, at 1 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 and runs 89 minutes. The showing is free and snacks will be provided.

At the Library

Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed Christmas weekend

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 10:15-10:25 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Dec 28 – 1-2:30 p.m., Movie Time (“Dear Eleanor”)

Thursday, Dec. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Closed for New Year’s weekend

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library (892-1908) or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

S’mores and skate

S’mores and Skate Night, sponsored by Windham Parks and Recreation, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Manchester School and Friday, Feb. 3, at Lippman Park. There will be a campfire, lights and family-friendly music. Ingredients for s’mores will be provided. Bring your own skates. For more information, contact Windham Rec at 892-1905 or go to www.windhamrecreation.com.

Medicare help?

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 919 Roosevelt Trail from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to the Medicare seminar, there will be one-on-one Medicare counseling with SHIP volunteers available from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17. The seminar and counseling are intended to help you sort through your Medicare options, answer questions – and to help you enroll. In addition to Medicare assistance, counseling on tax and rent rebate, food stamps, and fuel assistance can be arranged. Call the Southern Maine Agency on Aging to register for an upcoming seminar or to make a one-on-one appointment with a SHIP counselor at 396-6500 or 1-800-427-7411. Seminar walk-ins can usually be accommodated. Further opportunities for these services will occur monthly on the first and third Tuesdays at the same times and location. Go to www.smaaa.org to learn more about other services that are available.

Senior Center

Lakes Region Senior Center at Little Falls Activity Center in Gorham will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Otherwise the drop-in center for seniors is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Legion meets

Windham American Legion Field-Allen Post will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Windham Veterans Center. Social hour and dinner is at 5 p.m., followed at 5:30 p.m. with a business meeting. All new members are welcome.

Bean supper

The Windham American Legion will hold a baked bean supper at the Veterans Center on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. Several kinds of beans, hot dogs, salads, pies and other desserts are on the menu. Proceeds will benefit the Legion Baseball program.

Blood drive

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, from noon to 5 p.m., an American Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by local veteran organizations, will be held at the Veterans Center. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Military benefits

Do you have questions about military benefits? Veteran Service Officer Jerry Smith will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Veterans Center. No appointment is necessary.

Veteran’s Social/Mixer

American Legion Post Service Officer Chuck Whynot, has started a Veteran’s Social-Mixer on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. Vets can drop in for coffee, play cards, cribbage and, when the weather is better, horseshoes.

Members of Field-Allen Post 148 placed wreaths on plaques for the different branches of the armed services. Left to right are Clarence Cummings, U.S. Army; Chuck Whynot, U.S. Marine Corps; Willie Goodman, U.S. Navy; Dennis Marshal and Allie Davis, U.S. Air Force; Dave Tanguay, whose father was in the Merchant Marines, U.S. Merchant Service.