Inside Windham

Wednesdays in the Park

Don’t miss Wednesdays in the Park, a new program from Windham Parks and Recreation for preschoolers and their caregivers. The program will be held on the second Wednesday of every month from 10-11 a.m., and the fee is $5 per family per session. On Jan. 11, the group will explore the snowy trails and try out snowshoes at Lowell Preserve. No need to bring your own snowshoes, there will be plenty to borrow. For more information, or to register for Wednesdays in the Park, visit www.windhamrecreation.com

Theater in Windham

Windham Center Stage Theater will present “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” on weekends Jan. 6-15, at Town Hall. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. Call 893-2098 or go to the www.windhamtheater.org box office. Note: the play includes adult language and situations.

Senior Food Pantry

January 2017 Senior Pick up Day at the Food Pantry is Wednesday, Jan 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. The pantry is closed on Monday, Jan. 2.

Thanks, neighbors

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors sends its appreciation to the following for their recent donations: Hannaford (Charity of the Month), Arkie Rogers Septic Service Inc. (David Rogers), and Dr. Colin and Helen Robinson. Visit the WNHN websit, www.windhamneighbors.org, to find out more about how the Neighbors are helping Windham residents.

Tiny, tiny houses

A collection of thatched cottage Christmas houses are on display at Windham Public Library through January. The owner of the collection, Sherry Andre of Windham, has been adding to the collection for 45 years and had acquired several sets of various scenes: a Dickensian village, a New England series and a North Pole set, just to name a few. She spends several hours setting up the trees, people, and other pieces that bring the miniature communities to life. The houses are all lit from the inside. Andre also has a big big display at home. “They cheer the house on bleak winter days, in stormy weather, and on dark nights throughout the year. My granddaughters love to turn them on, and so do I,” she says. Stop by the library, 217 Windham Center Road, for a look at this colorful and lovely collection.

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed for New Year’s

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘n More

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, Jan. 5, Outreach Delivery Day; 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

Zumba for kids

Kiddie & Me Zumba is back with a six-week session beginning Jan. 11 from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Windham Town Hall gym. This class is specifically designed for caregivers and children between the ages of 3-5, with upbeat music and moves simple enough for preschoolers to follow along with providing a nice workout for adults at the same time. Fees are $45 for an adult caregiver with one child, or $60 for an adult caregiver with two children. To register, visit www.windhamrecreation.com.

Senior Center lunch

On Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m., the monthly luncheon will be held at the Lakes Region Senior Center, Little Falls Activity Center. The menu includes a variety of soups, chowder, stews, chili, rolls, corn bread and dessert, all for $5. At 12:15, the guest speaker will be weatherman Tom Johnston (perhaps better known as TJ Thunder) from Channel 6. This is open to the public.

“One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is the winter show at Windham Center Stage.

Sherry Andre has loaned a few of her miniature Christmas villages to the library, where they will be on display throughout January.