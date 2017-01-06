Inside Windham

Enjoy the snow and ice

Have you ever wanted to try snowshoes? All sizes are free to borrow for the day, for a few days or for a weekend, at the Parks and Recreation Office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

For ice skating, the department maintains two outdoor facilities: the basketball courts at Manchester School are flooded as conditions allow, and an area on Chaffin Pond at Lippman Park is cleared for ice skating.

Trails are groomed at Lowell Preserve and Donnabeth Lippman Park for cross- country skiing and snowshoeing.

Call 892-1905 for more information.

Toss the tree

Windham Public Works is accepting Christmas trees for disposal at the public works facility on 185 Windham Center Road until Feb. 1. Remove lights, ornaments and garland before disposal. Stop at the Public Works office for directions.

Local theater

Weekends from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 15, “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” will be presented at the town hall by Windham Center Stage Theater. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. For more information, call 893-2098 or go to windhamtheater.org. Note that the play includes adult language and situations.

‘Florence Foster Jenkins’

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1-2:50 p.m., Windham Public Library presents “Florence Foster Jenkins,” starring Meryl Streep. Based on the real-life socialite of the same name, heiress Florence Foster Jenkins longs to become an opera star in 1940s New York, despite possessing a horrible singing voice. With the help and encouragement of her husband (Hugh Grant) and a talented musician (Simon Helberg), she finds a kind of success as a performer and recording artist. Snacks will be provided at this free showing. Call Sally for more information at 892-1908.

VFW monthly meeting

The Windham VFW will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Windham Veterans Center. Socializing and meal at 5 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m.

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 9, 10:30 – 11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘n More

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6-7 p.m., Author Talk, Christopher W. Morin

Thursday, Jan. 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more information about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library, 892-1908, or go to windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Author talk

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6-7 p.m., Christopher W. Morin of Portland will discuss his craft and speak about his latest book, “The Rebel’s Wrath,” a historical novel. He is a history enthusiast and has enjoyed creative writing since penning his first short story back in second grade. Books will be on hand for purchase; signing will be available. Space is limited. Please register with Barbara, 892-1908.

Bean supper

The Windham American Legion will hold a baked bean supper at the Veterans Center on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. Several kinds of beans, hot dogs, salads, pies and other desserts are on the menu. Proceeds will benefit the Legion Baseball program.

Mark your calendars

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The drive, sponsored by local veteran organizations, will be held at the Veterans Center. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Military benefits

Do you have questions about military benefits? Veteran Service Officer Jerry Smith will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Veterans Center. No appointment is necessary.

Veteran’s Social/Mixer

On Wednesdays, American Legion Post Service Officer, Chuck Whynot, hosts an informal Veteran’s Social-Mixer from 9-11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. The mixers are popular with local vets who drop in for an opportunity to chat, have coffee, play cards, cribbage and, when the weather is better, horseshoes.

