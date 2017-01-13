Inside Windham

Lion King Jr.!

Windham Middle School presents “The Lion King Jr.” at the Windham Performing Arts Center Jan.. 13-14 and Jan. 20-21. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Snow dates, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, please contact mwassick@rsu14.org to ensure the show is still on. Tickets are available at the door, general admission. $10 adults, $5 students/kids. The show was directed by Mary Wassick.

Bean supper

The Windham American Legion will hold a baked bean supper at the Veterans Center on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. Several kinds of beans, hot dogs, salads, pies and other desserts are on the menu. Proceeds will benefit the Legion Baseball program.

Own an antique home?

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Linda Griffin of Windham Historical Society will present a program on how antique homes can be made more energy efficient. Griffin, who has many years’ experience in the “old house” field, invites attendees to bring photos (interior and exterior) of their homes and she will respond to questions. The program, held at the library, will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon and refreshments will be available.

Last call for ‘Cuckoo’

The final performances of Windham Center Stage Theater’s “One Flew over the Cuckoo Nest” will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, and 4 p.m. Sunday Jan. 15. The shows are held at the town hall. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors/students. For more information, call 893-2098 or go to www.windhamtheater.org, box office. Adult language and situations.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive, sponsored by local veteran organizations, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Veterans Center. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Thank you, neighbors

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a non-profit all-volunteer group who work to make sure all Windham residents are warm in the winter, sends a hearty “Thank You” to the latest donors to this fund: Frank and Sandra DeLuca, George and Wendy Ricker, Patricia and Robert Greenan, and from “Give with Liberty” (Nathan MacLure and Nicholas Taylor).

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 16: Closed for Martin Luther King Day

Tuesday, Jan. 17: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Jan. 18: 1-2:50 p.m., Afternoon Movie: “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016, PG-13, 110 minutes); 4-5 p.m., Children’s Room Chapter-book Discussion Group; 5-6:50 p.m., Evening Movie: “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Thursday, Jan. 19: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Jan. 21: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library (892-1908) or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

The Windham Middle School cast of “The Lion King Jr.” takes to the stage at the Windham Performing Arts Center Jan. 13-14 and Jan. 20-21.