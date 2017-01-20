Inside Windham

Chili/Chowder Cook-Off

The Lake Region Knights of Columbus will hold its Second Annual Chili /Chowder Cook-Off Saturday, Jan. 21, from 5-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302). Up to 10 competitors will offer samples of their best recipe with the hope of winning. You will be the judge as you have a chance to sample all the entrants. The price is $7 and includes samples, cornbread and biscuits, coffee/tea/punch and the homemade dessert buffet. Tickets will be sold at the door. If you would like to compete there are still a few slots ope; call 648-4111.

‘Speakout:’ State budget

State Sen. Bill Diamond will host “Speakout” on Windham’s local Channel 7 at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. This month’s topic is the governor’s state budget and its impact. You are welcome to call in with your questions during the show at 892-0546.You are also welcome to come to the Windham Town office, Council Chambers, and be part of the audience.

Your old house

Linda Griffin of the Windham Historical Society will present a program from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Windham Public Library, explaining how antique homes can be made more energy-efficient. With many years’ experience in the “old house” field, she invites attendees to bring interior and exterior photos of their homes and she will respond to questions. Refreshments will be available.

Thrift Shop sale

A $5 bag sale is being held through January at the North Windham Union Church Thrift Shop, 723 Roosevelt Trail..The Thrift Shop is open from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Stop in for lots of bargains.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive, sponsored by local veterans organizations, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Veterans Center. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Bean supper

The Windham American Legion will hold a baked bean supper at the Veterans Center on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. Several kinds of beans, hot dogs, salads, pies and other desserts are on the menu. Proceeds will benefit the Legion Baseball Program.

Let’s talk about it

Windham Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It”– a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library. This particular series is entitled “Making a Difference: How Love and Duty Change Lives.” There will be five sessions, each on the fourth Wednesday of the month, beginning on Jan. 25 and ending on May 24. Each meeting starts at 6 p.m. and meets at the Windham Public Library. Space is limited. Contact Barbara Kelley to reserve your spot and to get your copy of the monthly selection: 892-1908 or bkelley@windhammaine.us

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 23: 10:30-11 a.m. Story Time

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea For You @ the Library

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 6-7 p.m., Maine Humanities Council Book Discussion

Thursday, Jan. 26: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Jan, 28: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar

