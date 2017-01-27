Inside Windham

Buy a brick for an Eagle

The Windham Raymond Athletic Boosters are raising funds through the sale of customized bricks that will be placed at the high school campus. The 4-inch by 8-inch bricks cost $50 each and can be personalized with names or messages. The order deadline is March 1.For more information, email windhamboosters@yahoo.com.

Camp Sunshine benefit

Arctic Spirits for Camp Sunshine (formerly Cheers to a Cure) will be held from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Buck’s BBQ in Windham. The Ice Bar event is hosted by Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are on sale now. For details and more information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Emily at 892-2273.

New business welcomed

The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce welcomed Timberland Home Care to the town of Windham last week with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Open in their new location for about six weeks, co-owners (and sisters) Sonia Frye and Michelle Reed look forward to serving the Sebago Lakes Region communities with their non-medical home care offerings. The business is located at 585 Roosevelt trail.

Bold Riley concert

Music with a Mission will present Bold Riley for an evening of folk music beginning at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at North Windham Union Church. Bold Riley is known for soaring vocal harmonies and diverse instrumentation. Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 for adults and $10 for students, children and seniors. The box office opens at 6 p.m. and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, call 892-7149 or email MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Donations appreciated

During this cold winter, donations for fuel continue to arrive at the non-profit Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Most recently, the group received a generous donation from the Windham Eagle.

Shooting day for veterans

Veterans can try out the latest AR technology at no charge at the Windham Weaponry Indoor Shooting Range from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, as part of the range’s Veterans Appreciation Day, co-hosted by American Legion Post 148. The Post will cover the cost of range time and Windham Weaponry will provide the first clip of ammo and weapons. Veterans also may bring their own weapons and ammo. For more information, go to www.windhamindoorshootingrange.com or contact Commander Mel Greener at Mgreenier@myfairpoint.net. The shooting range is at 999 Roosevelt Trail.

Cancer Support Group

All who are affected by cancer are invited to the monthly meeting of the Windham Cancer Support Group, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Windham Public Library.

American Legion news

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Windham Veterans Center with a social hour/dinner at 5 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The Veterans Service Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. As always, every Wednesday, all vets are welcome to stop by for coffee and visit, play cards and relax for a break.

Grief support meeting

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins, 400-8714. The meeting is a free community outreach service sponsored by the Mission Committee of the church.

Bean supper and country

A 5 p.m. bean supper followed by a country music concert featuring Gloria Jean will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Veterans Center. The cost is $8 for dinner and $15 for dinner and the concert.

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 30, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m. Knitters ‘n More

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, Feb. 2, Outreach delivery day; 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Saturday, Feb. 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

A gathering that including Sebago Lake Region Chamber of Commerce officials and the owners’ family members and friends, turned out to celebrate the opening of Timberland Home Care.