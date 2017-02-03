Inside Windham

Dad-daughter dance

A Father/Daughter Valentines Dance, sponsored by Windham Parks and Recreation, will be held Friday, Feb. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Windham Middle School. Girls in grades K-5 are invited. There will be a DJ, refreshments, prizes and a photographer. Tickets are $25 per father/daughter; each additional daughter is $10. The deadline to buy tickets is Wednesday, Feb. 8; there will be no tickets sold at the door. Go to windhamrecreation.com or the Windham Parks and Recreation office. Snow date: Feb. 24.

High school ‘musicale’ auditions

Auditions will be held on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, for “High School Musical,” directed by Mary Wassick, Windham Center Stage Theater, 4-6 p.m. both days at WCST, Windham Town Hall. Male and female roles for teens to early 20s, one male adult and one female adult. Come prepared to sing 16 bars of an upbeat musical theater song; bring sheet music. Callbacks on Tues, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m., Windham Middle School. Show dates May 26-27, June 2-3. Questions, alternate audition time requests, windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

VFW meets

Windham Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at the Veterans Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. for supper, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m.

Romance writers panel

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at Windham Public Library, get ready for Valentine’s Day with this panel of romance writers. Michelle Libby, a journalist and newspaper editor, strives to makes her characters say what she imagines they would say. Maggie Robinson, compelled to create the “perfect man,” is a two-time Romantic Times Reviews’ Choice nominee. Wanda Ann Thomas creates heartfelt love stories, honorable heroes and courageous heroines. Each writer will discuss her craft and latest projects. Books will be on hand for purchase; signing will be available. Space is limited. Please register with Barbara, 892-1908.

At the Library

Monday, Feb. 6, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6-7 p.m., Author Talk: Romance Writers Panel

Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 2-3 p.m., Friends of the Windham Public Library meeting

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library (892-1908) or go to http://www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar

Veterans benefits

Got questions about veteran’s benefits? The Veterans Service Office at the Veterans Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Girls in kindergarten through fifth grade can get their dads on the dance floor at the Father/Daughter Valentine Dance Feb. 10.