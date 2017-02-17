Inside Windham

Baked haddock benefit dinner

Windham Knights of Columbus will hold a baked haddock dinner from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, on Route 302, to benefit neighborhood fuel assistance programs. The menu includes haddock, mashed potato, vegetables, rolls, beverages and dessert buffet. Adult admission is $7, children 12 and under, $4. Tickets will be available at the door until they’re sold out.

Theater hosts blood drive

A blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, in the Town Hall gym. To make an appointment go to Redcross.org and click on “Give Blood.” Walk-ins are welcome. All donors will have a $5 Amazon.com gift card claim code emailed to them and will also be entered into a raffle for two tickets to any 2017 WCST show at the theater. The need for blood is urgent.

School vacation activities

The Windham Public Library has three fun school vacation events to keep the kids busy. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Puzzled! program from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will feature a variety of puzzles to solve, a puzzle hunt and a puzzle craft to make using jigsaw puzzle pieces.

Kids can make their own miniature hockey rinks with little hockey sticks and tiny pucks at No Zamboni Required, from 12:30-2:30pm. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Friday, Feb. 24, brings a “Scooby Doo, Where Are You?” marathon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Original, G-rated TV episodes will be shown, come for one or all. Munchies will be provided. All ages welcome.

The Windham Public Library is at 217 Windham Center Road. For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library, 892-1908 or windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

At the Library

Monday, Feb. 20 – Closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – 10:15-10:35, Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m., School Vacation Activity: Puzzled!; 6-7 p.m., Maine Humanities Council book discussion

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 12:30-2:30 p.m., School Vacation Activity: No Zamboni Required

Friday, Feb. 24 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m., School Vacation Activity: “Scooby Doo, Where Are You?” marathon

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to windham.lib.me.us/calendar

Riding to Top re-accredited

Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham has once again passed a full program assessment to retain accreditation as a Premier Accredited Center by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship Riding International.

Riding to The Top had a 100 percent pass rate on all 96 standards reviewed. It has been a PATH accredited center since 2000 and is one of 19 accredited centers in New England and 257 internationally.

“The Premier Accredited Center status says to our clients, their families, our volunteers and donors, that we uphold the highest standards for safety and quality in the Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies industry,” Executive Director Sarah Bronson said in a prepared statement.

Bronson also noted that RTT used the preparation for accreditation as an educational opportunity for its staff, volunteers and clients, and that she is grateful for the extra efforts of RTT’s staff, volunteers, parents and riders.

Cancer Support Group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Windham Public Library. All those who have been affected by cancer are welcome. This is an informal group.

Food drive for veterans

Windham veteran organizations are beginning a food collection for the food pantry at the Veteran Center in Portland, where food is available to all vets in need. A container for donations will be available at Windham Veterans Center. Non-perishable items such as canned meat, soups and cereals, as well as plastic shopping bags, are welcome. The donation box will be emptied on a regular basis.

Put a number on it

The town wants to remind all residential and commercial property owners to make sure that the street number is displayed in a conspicuous place on the front of homes and businesses. Numbers should be at least 4 inches and of a contrasting color. If your structure is more than 5 feet from the road, numbers should be displayed on a post, fence or mailbox.

Bean supper and concert

On Saturday, Feb. 18, 5 p.m. a bean supper followed by a country-western music concert featuring Gloria Jean will be held at the Veterans Center. The cost is $8 for dinner, $10 for concert only, or $15 for combined dinner and concert. The menu includes baked beans, salads, casseroles, hot dogs, desserts and beverages.

Digging up the fort

The Windham Historical Society will present a program about the archaeological dig at Fort Richmond at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Windham Public Library. Maine archaeologist Leith Smith will discuss the dig that revealed several forts and thousands of artifacts from 1700s. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. Call 650-7484.

Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction

Windham VFW will hold its annual Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction at the Windham Veterans Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. Call Willie at 228-4329 for details and an anonymous entry number to enter the chili contest. First place this year wins $200. Contest entrants should bring their best chili to the center between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Bruce Stevens of Chutes will be the judge. Proceeds help support veterans and their families. Admission is $8 for the general public, free for children under 12, police, EMS and firefighters, and their families. The menu includes chili, hot dogs, cornbread, salad, dessert, and beverages. A 50/50 raffle will be held and more than 90 items are available in the Silent Auction. Live entertainment is on tap, too.

