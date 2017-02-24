Inside Windham

Celebrate at Winterfest

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Winterfest in Windham will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Microtel, Lippman Park and Manchester School cafeteria. Activities include arts and crafts, games, a photo contest, crockpot cookoff, swimming at Microtel, snow sculpture, bonfire. Call 892-1905 for more information.

Non-food pantry

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church will open its non-food pantry from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. If you need items such as cleaning supplies and paper goods, you’ll find them here. The church is near the corner of River and Windham Center roads.

Don’t forget Chili Cookoff

Windham VFW’s annual Chili Cookoff/Silent Auction will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Windham Veterans Center. Proceeds help support veterans and their families. Admission is $8 for the general public. Under age 12, free; no charge for police, EMS and firefighters, and their families. The menu includes chili, hot dogs, cornbread, salad, dessert, and beverages. A 50/50 raffle will be held and more than 90 items are available in the silent auction. Live entertainment, too.

Cancer Support Group

Windham Cancer Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Windham Public Library. All those who have been affected by cancer are welcome. This is an informal group.

Legion meets

The Field-Allen Post 148 American Legion will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Veterans Center. Supper will be at 5 p.m. followed by business meeting. Officers for the new year will be nominated.

Veterans rep

Veterans Service Officer Jerry Smith will be unable to maintain his monthly visit to Windham until further notice. Due to administrative overload, he will remain at Maine Veterans Services in Lewiston, 783-5306. Veterans who have questions about benefits or need information can call the Lewiston office or the Portland office. Go to www.mainebvs.org.

Off to see the wizard

On weekends, from March 10-26, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be presented by Windham Center Stage Theater at Windham Town Hall. There are two casts including kids from second through eighth grade. See the Wizard on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 students/seniors. Call 893-2098 or go to windhamtheater.org and click on “box office.”

Memorial Day pavers

The Windham Veterans Association has a limited quantity of granite pavers available until mid-April. There is space for 26 pavers in the center’s Memorial Garden. These will be dedicated during the annual Memorial Day activities this year. Each paver costs $50. For more information, contact Mel Greenier at 892-7449.

On display at library

Acrylics and watercolors by Michael Loring will be on display at Windham Public Library through the end of April. A Windham native, Loring started drawing in sixth grade and went on to art school. He specializes in painting wildlife and won first place in the annual Maine Duck Stamp Contest.

Also at the Library

Monday, Feb. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-2 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, March 1 – 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, March 2 – Outreach Delivery Day; 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go windham.lib.me.us/calendar

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

The 7th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner will be held at the Windham Veterans Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Hosted by the American Legion, the menu includes traditional New England boiled dinner including corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rutabagas, Irish soda bread, desserts and beverages. Cost is $8 per person; free for under 12. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund.

