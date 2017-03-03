Inside Windham

Scrapbooking meet

Scrapbooking is on the table from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the North Windham Union Church. Hosted by Windham High School Project Graduation, the day’s activities include lunch, dinner, welcome gifts, door prizes and a raffle table. Registration is $50. Plans call two people per 8-foot table with folding chairs. Sign up early to guarantee your spot. For more information email whspgscrapbooking@gmail.com or call Kathy, 671-7517. Help will be available to carry in supplies.

Free supper

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Route 302 will hold a free supper on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Social, Justice and Peace Committee. The menu is celery/carrot sticks with dip, homemade shepherds pie, rolls, tossed salad and cookie/brownie bars.

Mother/Son Sports Night

Moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters or special others are invited to bring their K-5 sons to the Middle School on Friday, March 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for Sports Night. Join Windham Parks & Recreation, along with local youth sports organizations including Windham Youth Lacrosse, Windham Little League, Windham Youth Basketball and Windham Youth Football for an evening of sports, games, snacks and fun! Tickets are $25 per couple, and $10 per additional son. Tickets must be purchased by March 15. They will not be sold at the door. Call 892-1905 or online, www.windhammaine.us.

Author Talks

Michelle Patch, a counselor at Windham Primary School, will read from her recently published book, “The Boston Terrier Who Thought He Was A Loon,” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, and Friday, March 10, at the Windham Public Library. She will talk about her process and have books available for purchase and signing.

On Wednesday, March 8, Bruce Robert Coffin, a retired detective sergeant and author of the mystery, “Among the Shadows,” will speak at the library from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Space is limited at each event; reserve your spot at 892-1908.

Also at the Library

Monday, March 6: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 2-4 p.m., Teen Tech Week event from Maine State Library; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Children’s Author Talk with Michelle Patch.

Tuesday, March 7: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea for You @ the Library

Wednesday, March 8: 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Bruce Robert Coffin

Thursday, March 9: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 2-3 p.m., Friends of the Windham Public Library meeting

Friday, March 10: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Children’s Author Talk with Michelle Patch



For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Follow the yellow brick road

On weekends, from March 10-26, Windham Center Stage Theater will present “The Wizard of Oz” at Windham Town Hall. There are two casts including kids from second through eighth grade. See the “Wizard” on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 students/seniors. Call 893-2098 or go to windhamtheater.org and click on “box office.”

Work for the Rec

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for a number of seasonal positions for 2017. Applications are available at Windham Parks and Recreation, 8 School Road, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or online at www.windhammaine.us. For more information e-mail: ljbrooks@windhammaine.us Call 892-1905 for more information.

Community Supper

Windham Hill United Church of Christ’s first community supper of the season, a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the church, 140 Windham Center Road. The event’s executive chef, Amanda Gallant, will prepare her special turnip and Irish soda bread. The menu also will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, onions, potatoes and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

The 7th annual St. Patrick’s Dinner at the Windham Veterans Center will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Hosted by the American Legion, the menu includes a traditional New England boiled dinner, including corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rutabagas, Irish soda bread, desserts and beverages. Cost is $8 per person; free for under 12. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund.

Morning veterans’ mixer

The Wednesday morning veterans coffee break celebrates its 1st anniversary March 22. The weekly event has become very popular, and it is hoped that those who spent some time at the coffee this last year will attend the March 22 anniversary. This is an informal get-together for all local veterans, open Wednesdays year round, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center.

Michelle Patch