Inside Windham

‘Light Between Oceans’

“The Light Between Oceans” will be shown at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Windham Public Library. The movie is about an Australian World War I veteran (Michael Fassbender), who takes a job as a lighthouse keeper on an isolated island. He meets his future wife at the nearest coastal town, and the two begin their new life alone at the lighthouse. Once settled, a lifeboat washes ashore with a newborn inside, and they raise the infant as their own. The movie is based on a novel by M.L. Stedman. Snacks will be provided at both free showings and no RSVP is necessary. Call 892-1908 for more details.

At the Library

Monday, March 13, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, March 14, 10:15 – 11:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘n More

Wednesday, March 15, 1-3:15 p.m., afternoon movie, “The Light Between Oceans,” (2016, PG-13); 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion; 5-7:15 p.m., evening movie, “The Light Between Oceans”

Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library: 892-1908 or www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church. For more information, call Linda Hopkins at 400-8714. This is a free community outreach service sponsored by the Church’s Mission Committee.

Project Graduation Crop

On Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., scrapbooking, scrapbooking and more scrapbooking will be underway at the North Windham Union Church. Hosted by Windham High School Project Graduation, the day’s activities include lunch, dinner, welcome gifts, door prizes and a raffle table. Project Graduation even will provide help carrying your supplies. Registration is $50. Sign up early to guarantee your spot. For more information, email whspgscrapbooking@gmail.com or call Kathy 671-7517.

Windham’s Province Fort

The Windham Historical Society will present “Digging up Maine: Windham’s Province Fort,” the second of two programs about Maine’s colonial forts, on Saturday, March 18. Leith Smith, lead archeologist for Maine Historic Preservation Commission,will review the past two years work at the town’s fort, located on River Road in the first settled area of the town. In the spring, MHPC will return for the final phase of the dig. The program begins at 10 a.m. and will be held in the historic Little Meeting House on Roosevelt Trail, next to Manchester School. There is no fee.

Commemorate veterans

The Windham Veterans Association has a limited quantity of granite pavers to commemorate veterans, available until mid-April. There is space for 26 pavers in the center’s Memorial Garden. These will be dedicated during the annual Memorial Day activities this year. Each paver costs $50. For more information, contact Mel Greenier at 892-7449.

