Inside Windham

Local man top apprentice

Southern Maine Community College plumbing student Matt Hayes of Windham took top honors at the 2017 state plumbing apprentice competition March 24 in Augusta.

Hayes won the annual Maine Association of Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors apprentice contest, which took place during the association’s annual industry trade show.

For the competition, students have to install all the pipes and fixtures for a bathroom. Hayes received a plaque, $500 in cash and assorted cordless power tools for his efforts.

See film, help horses

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals is holding a special screening of “Harry and Snowman” to benefit the horses at its River Road farm.

The film will be shown at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Smitty’s Cinema in Windham. Doors will open at 11:30 p.m. Tickets for $15 each can be purchased online by visiting www.msspa.

“Harry and Snowman” is about Harry deLeyer and the famous slaughter-bound horse he bought for $80. Snowman repaid deLeyer by becoming one of the most successful show jumping champions ever.

Thanks to neighbors

Thanks go out to generous neighbors and friends who have donated generously to Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors fuel fund. Thanks to Claire Cressey, the Knights of Columbus and Virginia and Paul Christiansen. Your generosity will help keep folks warm.

Legion Auxiliary meeting

The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Windham Veterans Center. Anyone interested in joining or finding out what the Auxiliary is about is welcome to stop by.

Essentials Pantry

On the last Saturday of the month, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church opens the doors to their Essential Pantry, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Here you will find non-food items like paper products, personal hygiene supplies and other “non-food” essentials. Mark your calendar for this valuable resource, free to those in need.

American Legion meets

The Field-Allen Post 148 meets on Wednesday, April 5, at Windham Veterans Center. Post officers for 2017-18 will be elected. A social at 5 p.m. will be followed by the business meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Adoption, foster care

On Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, Windham Baptist Church on River Road will host the Empowered to Connect Conference from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The topic is how to better serve children impacted by adoption and foster care. The workshop is free; workbooks are $10. For more information or to register, contact Cindy Irish, cindy.irish.narrowdoor@gmail.com.

Haddock dinner

Windham Knights of Columbus will hold a baked haddock dinner on Saturday, April 1, from 5-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Route 302. Proceeds will benefit The Community of the Resurrection in Otisfield. Dinner includes freshly prepared baked haddock, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, rolls, coffee/tea/punch and a 24-foot homemade dessert buffet. Adults $9, children 12 and under $4. Tickets will be available at the door until sold out. A pizza and gluten-free alternative will be offered and meals are available to go.

Bean supper & country music

On Saturday, April 22, the Windham Veterans Center will host a baked bean supper and country music concert featuring Gloria Jean. The supper is at 5 p.m. followed by the concert. $8 dinner only, $10 concert only or $15 for both. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Veterans Center.

At the Library

The month of April will feature a display of art work from Windham Primary School K-3 artists. The display will be in the center of the Children’s Room during open hours, coordinated by art teacher Jen Vasiliauskas.

Monday, April 3, 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, April 4, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m. Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m., Outreach delivery; 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11 a.m., Tech Help Thursdays

Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library (892-1908) or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting Tuesday, April 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church. For more information, call Linda Hopkins at 400-8714. This is a free community outreach service sponsored by the Church’s Mission Committee.

Memorial Day convertibles

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148, which has coordinated the town’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony for over 20 years, is looking for two or three convertibles for WWII veterans to ride as part of the parade. If you can provide this service, or, have any questions, contact Post Adjutant Dave Tanguay at 892-1306.

The May 29 parade route will be Route 202 from School Road to Windham High School. After the 9 a.m. parade, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in front of the high school at the Veterans Memorial. An open house and picnic will be held at the Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, at noon.

Any organization, group or business that would like to help honor veterans by joining the parade as a unit or with a float, should contact Tanguay.

Plumbing student Matt Hayes, right, is congratulated by Aaron Ford, chairman of the Plumbing Department at Southern Maine Community College, for winning an annual state plumbing apprentice competition.

WWII veterans Don Rogers and Ralph MacDonald are honored at a previous Memorial Day Ceremony at Windham High School. American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is once again organizing plans for the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.