Inside Windham

May the fourth be with you

The Windham Public Library will celebrate Star Wars Day Thursday, May 4, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, in costume or not. Vote for your favorite Star Wars character, take part in an indoor Star Wars scavenger hunt, create a glow-stick light saber, have your picture taken in front of the Star Wars backdrop, see the Boba Fett display, and take home a Star Wars coloring page.

No reservations are required. Star Wars Day is sponsored by Casablanca Comics and Bull Moose in Windham. For more information, contact the library, 892-1908.

At the Library

Monday, May 1: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, May 2: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, May 3: 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, May 4: 10-11:30 a.m., Outreach Delivery; 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Star Wars Day Activities

For more information about the events, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Grief Support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Reid Edwards as Yoda at last year’s Star Wars Day at the library.

Zoey and Lilly Davenport got decked out for last year’s activities.

Jack Edwards as Darth Vader last year.