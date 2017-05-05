Inside Windham

Rec camp signups

Parks and Rec will host two extended hours evening registrations dates for summer camp program. The office will stay open until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, and Thursday, May 18. Mark your calendars and stop in after work to enroll the kids. Call 892-1905 for more information.

Good Shepherd visits

The Good Shepherd Food Mobile is coming once again to the Windham Food Pantry on Wednesday, May 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. or until food lasts. Windham citizens and citizens from surrounding areas are welcome. Please bring your own boxes or bags to put the food in. The Windham Food Pantry is located at 377 Gray Road.

Haddock dinner

Windham Knights of Columbus will hold a baked haddock dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 5-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), to benefit The Community of the Resurrection in Otisfield. Dinner includes baked haddock, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, rolls, coffee/tea/punch and dessert buffet. Adults are $9, Children 12 and under $4. Tickets available at the door until sold out. A pizza and gluten-free alternative will be available. Meals are available to go.

Help out Smith Cemetery

The annual meeting of the Smith Cemetery Association will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 964 River Road in Windham.

Many improvements were made last summer, including the installation of a new sign at the entrance and tree branch cutting. Help is still needed, and attendees at the meeting can be part of the discussion and planning. Association dues are $5 and may be paid at the meeting. If you are not able to attend, your dues may be made payable to Smith Cemetery Association and mailed to Smith Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1575, Windham, ME 04062.

If you have any questions or need a ride, contact Jim Ross at 892-3524.

Electronic Recycling

Windham Hill United Church of Christ will host an electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Windham Mall. All monetary donations are used to cover the cost of organizing the event and to fund support of the church’s local missions.

Enter at Veterans Memorial Drive off Route 302, next to Friendly’s. TVs of all sizes, computers and monitors, hard drives, laptops, printers, cordless phones, cell phones, VCRs, DVD players, stereos and speakers will be accepted for recycling. Household appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators, microwaves and vacuum cleaners, will not be accepted.

Wednesdays at Veterans Center

Veterans cam stop by the Windham Veterans Center on any Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. for coffee and social time with other vets. Wednesdays also are the drop-off days for non-perishable food donations for the Portland Veterans Center Food Pantry.

Community members may also drop off U.S. flags that need to be retired. The American Legion will properly retire those flags around Memorial Day.

Place flags

Scouts and other community organizations who might be interested in placing flags on veterans’ graves in Windham can meet at Arlington Cemetery, next to the fire station) on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m. for assignments. Contact Dave at 892-1306 for details.

Author talk

Mary Lawrence, author of the Bianca Goddard Mysteries, which are set in Tudor London in the final years of Henry VIII’s reign, will speak at the Windham Public Library from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. The third in the series, “Death at St. Vedast,” was released in January. Books will be on hand for purchase and signing will be available. Space is limited. Please register with Barbara, 892-1908.

At the Library

Monday, May 8: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, May 9: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, May 10: 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Mary Lawrence

Thursday, May 11: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 2-3 p.m., Friends of the Windham Public Library meeting; 4-5 p.m., Windham Public Library Board of Trustees meeting

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar

VFW meets

Windham VFW Post will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 10, at the Veterans Center, North Windham; supper/social at 5 p.m., business meeting at 6 p.m.