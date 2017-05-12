Inside Windham

Bingo has begun

Standish Memorial Post 128 is once again hosting bingo games at the Windham Veterans Center every Tuesday through October. Doors open at 4 p.m., Early Bird starts at 6:10 p.m. and the regular games at 6:30 p.m. There are 14 regular games plus the Winner Take All game. Pull-Tabs and 50/50 tickets are also available. Refreshments, soft drinks and coffee will be sold. All proceeds benefit veterans and their families.

Dine and Feed the Need

The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce is organizing monthly Charity Dinners at local restaurants where 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the chamber’s Feed the Need initiative in supporting local food banks. On Monday, May 22, dine at Franco’s Bistro in Windham between 4 and 8 p.m., and you’ll be pitching in for a good cause.

Thanks, neighbors

Recent donations to Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors have been received from Jarrod Maxfield and DonateWell. These donations are greatly appreciated.

Smart Driving Course

The AARP Smart Driving Course for drivers over 50 will be held on Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to l p.m. at the Lakes Region Senior Center, Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham. The cost will be $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. This course will refresh your driving skills and your knowledge of rules and hazards of the road. Information will include effects of medication on driving, proper use for anti-lock brakes, and handling roundabouts. The course is an approved motor vehicle accident prevention course. Maine law requires your insurer to give you a discount after successful completion of the course. Call Cheryl at 892-9879 for more information and to sign up.

Cancer’s financial impact

The Windham Cancer Support Group will host a speaker at the next meeting on the Monday, May 22, which is a week earlier due to the upcoming holiday. The topic will be centered on the financial concerns involved in going through a catastrophic illness. The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Windham Public Libreary. For more information, email windcancersupprt@aol.com for more info.

Sign up for Rec camp

Parks and Rec will stay open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, for summer camp registration. Call 892-1905 for more information.

Lisa and Matt DiBiase, owners of Landing Real Estate at 79 Tandberg Trail, celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon cutting conducted by the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. The agency also has a location in Portland.