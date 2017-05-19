Inside Windham

Renaissance concert

North Windham Union Church “Music with a Mission” presents a special outreach concert by University of Maine’s Renaissance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Renaissance is an all-female a cappella ensemble. All tickets are $5 and the box office opens 6 p.m.

Naturalization ceremony

The American Legion Auxiliary in Windham will host a Naturalization Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Windham Veterans Center. Guest speakers include Sen. Bill Diamond. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited. For more information call Pam Whynot, 892-4720.

May musical

Windham Center Stage Theater presents “High School Musical: On Stage!” at 8 School Road, in the Windham Town Hall May 26-27 and June 2-3. Friday shows will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 students/seniors. For tickets go to windhamtheater.org, click on “box office.” For more information, call 893-2098 or email windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

At the Library

Monday, May 22: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, May 23: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, May 24: 2-7 p.m., Maine Humanities Council Book Group

Thursday, May 25: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

Saturday, May 27: Closed for Memorial Day weekend

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar/

Plan ahead

On June 3 between noon and 4 p.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a very special event for all veterans and their families, so bring the children – it will be a fun and free day. There will be games, food, entertainment, and a live drawing for a special prize. In addition, there will be a mobile veterans information truck on site along with staffed information tables on health care, pay, retirement, I.D. cards, separation, referrals and more. Private consultations will be available.

The Windham Veterans Center is located behind Hannaford. Follow the road on the right. For more information, call 228-4329.

Cancer Support Group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will host a speaker at the next meeting on the May 22, which is a week earlier due to the up coming holiday. He will be speaking about concerns on finances when one goes through a catastrophic illness and will gladly take questions. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. Email windcancersupprt@aol.com for more information.

Summer track

The summer track season starts the week of June 13 for ages 5-14. Runners will participate in weekly local and regional meets. The practice and meet schedule will be available at the first practice.

For more information or to register, visit www.windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Flags for veterans

Interested in a community support activity? Organizations that are interested in placing flags on veterans’ graves in Windham can meet at Arlington Cemetery, next to the fire station in North Windham, at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, for assignments. Contact Dave at 892-1306 for details.

