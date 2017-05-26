Inside Windham

Plant Sale

Windham Historical Society will hold its annual Plant Sale at the Village Green, Windham Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26.

Project Grad 2018

Buy a treat at the Ice Cream Dugout from noon to 9 p.m on Wednesday, May 31, and help out Project Graduation 2018. Ten percent of all sales during that period will be donated to the high school group.

Brunch at church

The Windham Knights of Columbus will host a brunch on Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. until Noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302),. Brunch includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, fresh fruit, doughnuts, juice, coffee and tea. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available at the door and meals are available to go.

Thrift shop sale

The North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop is having a half-price sale on everything through the month of June. Shop for bargains on clothes, housewares, books, children’s toys, knickknacks and even some Christmas Items. The shop, 723 Roosevelt Trail, is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Summer enrichment

Windham Parks & Recreation is excited to offer a variety of summer enrichment activities for children entering grades K-8. These programs are available to children attending our summer day camp, as well as to the general public. Activities include Zumba for Kids, bicycle and paddling outings, a video production club and overnight trips for middle school students! For more information, or to register, visit www.windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Family Fun Day

On Saturday, June 3, between noon and 4 p.m., Windham VFW will hold a Family Fun Day at Windham Veterans Center. The day includes games, entertainment, food and raffle drawings. There also will be a mobile Veterans Information truck with answers to any questions you might have. Inside, there will be tables set up with experts on just about any topic you might have; health care, pay, retirement, I.D. card info, separation, referrals and more. Private consultations will be available. For more information, call 228-4329.

May musical

“High School Musical: On Stage!” will be presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, in the Windham Town Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and June 2, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27, and June 3. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 students/seniors; go to windhamtheater.org, click on “box office.” For more information, call MI call 893-2098 or email windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com.

At the Library

Monday, May 29 : Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 30: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea For You @ the Library

Thursday, June 1: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Outreach Delivery

For more information, contact the library (892-1908) or go to http://www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar

Thanks from Neighbors

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors would like to thank St. Ann’s Episcopal Church for it recent generous donation.

Veterans’ Coffee

Any veteran is welcome to drop by the Windham Veterans Center from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for a cup of coffee and social time with other vets. Also, non-perishable foods can be dropped off on Wednesdays for donation to the Portland Veterans Center Food Pantry. Both programs have been going strong. Community members may also drop off U.S. flags that need to be retired. The American Legion will properly retire those flags around Memorial Day.