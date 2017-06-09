Inside Windham

Sunday brunch benefit

The Windham Knights of Columbus will hold a brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 11, at Noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. On the menu are pancakes, eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, donuts, coffee, tea, milk and juice at a cost of $8 per person. Meals also will be available to go.

The brunch will support Maine Special Olympics.

Country music show

Gloria Jean and Bobby Le will perform country music at 7 p..m. Saturday, June 17, at Windham Veterans Center. The show will be preceded by a baked bean supper at 5 p.m.

The cost for dinner is $8, concert $10 and both $15.

Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Center.

At the Library

Monday, June 12: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, June 13: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters & More

Wednesday, June 14: 2:15-3:45 p.m., Popcorn & Movie Party; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Debra Spark, whose latest novel is “Unknown Caller.”

Thursday, June 1: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Thrift shop even thriftier

North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop is hold a half-price sale this month. Shop for bargains on clothes, housewares, books, children’s toys, knickknacks and even some Christmas items. The shop, at 723 Roosevelt Trail, is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your friends.

Coffee break for veterans

Veteran’s coffee social continues each Wednesday at the Windham Veterans Center from 9-11 a.m. Food donations for the Portland Veterans Center food pantry for homeless vets may also be dropped off on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m.