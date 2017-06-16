Inside Windham

Honorary page

Windham Middle School student Hayleigh Moody served as an honorary page in the Maine Senate on June 5 as the guest of Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

Diamond extends invitations to honor roll students from the area’s middle- and high schools as a way to recognize their strong academic performance and foster an interest in civics.

Drug-free youth

Be the Influence Coalition will host a parent “lunch and learn” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Windham Public Library.

Participants should bring a bag lunch for this discussion and question-and-answer session on youth substance abuse, how drugs affect the undeveloped brain and how to keep the community’s youth drug-free.

For more information on Be the Influence, go to www.betheinfluencewrw.org.

At the Library

Monday, June 19: 10 a.m., 2017 Summer Reading Programs begin, through Aug. 28; 10 a.m., Letterboxing activity begins, through Aug 28; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft

Tuesday, June 20: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, June 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Craft Day, Build a bird house; 1-3 p.m., Afternoon Movie Program, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back;” 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 5-7 p.m., Evening Movie Program, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

Thursday, June 22: 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

Saturday, June 24: Closed for Summerfest activities, but see our red truck in the Summerfest Parade.

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library, 892-1908, or go to http://www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Hayleigh Moody, a student a Windham Middle School, served as an honorary page in Maine Senate June 5 as the guest of Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.