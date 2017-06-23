Inside Windham

‘Build a Better World’

The Windham Public Library’s Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 28 with a variety of programs around the theme, “Build a Better World.”

Activities will include letterboxing, solar eclipse events and weekly “Calm as a Critter” yoga for kids. For adults, there’ll be monthly Author Talks, a new Movie Discussion Program starting in July, and a “Read ME” series as part of the library’s monthly Book Group.

Kids, adults, and teens can participate in Reading Bingo, and the library’s rubber chicken will be hiding somewhere in the library starting June 26 – find him and win a treat.

Summer readers also are encouraged to see how the library is building a better world with its community garden, planted and maintained by staff, volunteers and patrons.

Summer Reading events are sponsored in part by the Friends of the Windham Public Library. For more info or to register for events, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/summer-reading-programs.

Also at the Library

Monday, June 26: 10 a.m., the Windham Public Library’s hiding chicken arrives; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft

Tuesday, June 27: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 5-6 p.m., Children’s Author Talk: Kristen Jaccodine

Wednesday, June 28: 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., “Read ME” Book Group Meeting

Thursday, June 29: 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Mad Science Program, offsite at Primary School

For more information about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Grief support meeting

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. July 11 at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

For more information, contact Linda Hopkins at the VNA at 400-8714.

‘Aladdin Jr.’ on stage

“Aladdin Jr.” will be performed at Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, in the Windham Town Hall, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, go to windhamtheater.org or call 893-2098.

Rotary rewards readers

The Sebago Lake Rotary club recently rewarded Windham and Raymond elementary school students with $1,000 for achieving their goal of reading for 500 hours.

Rotary challenged the students earlier this year, as part of its focus on literacy, to log 500 reading hours. If the students succeeded, the club promised to donate the money so the students could purchase animals for third world countries through Heifer International.

Heifer International is a charity organization working to end hunger and poverty around the world by providing livestock and training to struggling communities. The students chose to purchase a llama, bees, ducks, chickens, geese, rabbits and even a water buffalo.

The children particularly enjoyed the Flashlight Fridays where they got to read at school by flashlight in a darkened room and outdoor reading time.

Hot Fiddle!

Hot Fiddle!, a concert with Ashley Liberty and Daniel Strange, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Both natives of the area, Liberty, a violinist, and Strange, a pianist, are known for multiple genres of music including jazz, blues, swing and classical. They have accompanied numerous Broadway and classical performers, including Norm Lewis, Sutton Foster, Andrea Bocelli, Noel Paul Stookey and Bernadette Peters.

The Music with a Mission concert, presented by the North Windham Union Church and Raymond Village Community Church, will feature new music and arrangements. Desserts and drinks will be served during intermission.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Purchase online at www.mwamconcerts.com or contact Karen Strange Frager at 939-7947 . The box office opens at 6 p.m.

