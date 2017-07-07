Inside Windham

Chipman’s opens in town

Just in time for fresh summer produce, Chipman Farm has opened a farmstand at the former Hawks farm location.

The address is 341 Roosevelt Trail and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Chipman’s, based in Poland, has been growing and selling produce for three decades. Its other stands are located in Gray, Raymond and Poland.

Talk on town blacksmith

Art Gaff, historian of the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association in Portland, will speak on Thomas Bolton, an early blacksmith from Windham, and his son Elbridge Bolton at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Windham Historical Society, 234 Windham Center Road.

Bring an antique tool and Gaff will tell you what it was used for.

For more information, call 650-7484.

At the Library

Monday, July 10 – 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft; 2-3 p.m., Prediction Party and Author Skype with MaryRose Wood

Tuesday, July 11 – 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea For You @ the Library

Wednesday, July 12 – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Story Walk at Chaffin Pond in Lippman Park; 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m. Author Talk: Marjorie Peronto & Reeser Manley

Thursday, July 13 – 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club

For more information, contact the library, 892-1908, or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Celebratory fireworks explode over Little Sebago Lake on July 4.