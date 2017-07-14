Inside Windham

Harris elected to board



Stacey Gomm Harris of Windham has been elected to the University of Maine Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Harris, project superintendent at Consigli Construction Co., graduated from the university in 2011.

As a member of the board, Harris will oversee policy and governance for the independent, not-for-profit organization.

Veterans picnic

A veterans picnic with special appreciation to Vietnam War veterans will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Sebago Lake State Park, picnic area site A.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion Field-Allen Post 148, Windham. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



All veterans and their families are welcome. Admission to the park will be covered upon entry, and a representative will direct veterans to the right spot.

At the Library

Monday, July 17 – 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft; 1-3 p.m., Afternoon Movie Showing, “Passengers” (2016, PG-13, 116 min.); 5-7 p.m., Afternoon Movie Showing: “Passengers” (2016, PG-13, 116 min.)

Tuesday, July 18 – 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club

Wednesday, July 19 – 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group: “Passengers” (2016, PG-13, 116 min.)

Thursday, July 20 – 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Craft Day: Build a sign post; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club

Saturday, July 22 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Zack Conley, left, and Tim Graham, far right, of Modern Woodmen of America visited Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center to present a matching gift of $2,000. The organization’s local members participated in RTT’s 3rd Annual Dances with Horses event, which raised a total of $7,700 for RTT riders and horses. Also pictured are Zoey, an RTT client, and RTT volunteer Trish Friant.