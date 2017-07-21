Inside Windham

‘Broadway & Beyond’

return engagement

Singers Emily Ann Cain, Kelly Caufield and Matthew Small, along with pianist Dr. Laura Artesani, will perform “Broadway & Beyond” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, as part of the organization’s Music with a Mission series.

The concert will mark Cain’s first appearance with the ensemble in four years, but Caufield and Small are returning for their fifth straight summer concert. This original “Broadway & Beyond” team of friends has joined forces to perform musical theater, pop, standards and more for nearly two decades, often in support of worthy causes, including Special Olympics Maine and others.

Aside from their many concert appearances as soloists and ensemble members, Cain, Caufield and Small have appeared together with the University of Maine Singers, UMaine School of Performing Arts productions, Renaissance/The Maine Steiners a cappella groups, Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake and other performing arts organizations. Artesani worked with the trio of singers for several years as their music professor at UMaine.

This concert is the 45th in the Music with a Mission series sponsored by the North Windham Union Church. The church donates a portion of the proceeds to area non-profits, and so far we have raised over $45,000 for mission support to the church and other community organizations. The Broadway & Beyond performers have once again decided to support Special Olympics Maine with the community proceeds from this concert.

Tickets will be sold at the door and are $12 for adults and $10 for students, children, and seniors. Tickets are also available in advance on-line at www.mwamconcerts.com . The box office opens at 6:00 and the doors will open at 6:30.

The North Windham Union Church is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information please call 892-7149 or email MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Church members give

historical society big assist

The 4-month-old Refuge Church was impressed with what the recent Power Serve Windham day of community service was able to accomplish for the elderly, veterans and non-profits in town, so it offered a similar act of community service to the Windham Historical Society last weekend. And, according to the historical society, it was much appreciated.

About 15 adults and eight children accomplished the following:

Swept and cleaned the Village school

Measured and inventoried piles of salvaged barn beams

Scraped the South Windham yellow library now almost on its new foundation

Finished scraping and painting the old garage, which is now ready for a final paint job

Removed an old metal heating ductwork in the hall

Moved the “fainting couch” from Norma Roger’s barn to the Victorian bedroom display

Rebuilt stairs to the library with pressure-treated wood

Weeded the garden space in front of the historical society sign and planted flowers

Brought in some mulch

The historical society thanked them with a lunch.

The church, with about 150 members, meets at Windham High School and is looking for a new location.

Grief support

meeting scheduled

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins, bereavement support coordinator, 474-8714. The group is sponsored by the North Windham Union Church UCC Mission Committee.

Reminder of Post’s

supper fundraiser

The Field-Allen Post is hosting its Summer Bean Supper fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost at the door is $8, with no charge for children under 12.

At the Library

Monday, July 24: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft

Tuesday, July 25: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club

Wednesday, July 26: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Ice Cream Party; 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., “Read ME” Book Group meeting

Thursday, July 27: 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 1-3 p.m., Creative Writing Club

Saturday, July 29: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time