Inside Windham

School breakfast boost

Windham Middle School has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Full Plates, Full Potential.

The grant will fund “Breakfast after the Bell,” a program the organization says increased the number of children participating in the Healthy School Breakfast Program. It addresses the needs of students who cannot get to school early enough for the traditional cafeteria breakfast.

Farmers market

There is a farmers market every Thursday this summer from 3-6:30 p.m. in Seavey’s parking lot, 421 Roosevelt Trail, right off the rotary.

Farmers will offer produce such as fresh cucumbers, kale, peas, summer squash, and more, all guaranteed to be locally grown and delicious.

Chicken still hiding

Monday, July 31, is the last day to find the rubber chicken, “Reid Stories,” Windham Public Library’s very own summer mascot. He has been hiding throughout the library in different spots all summer, waiting to be found. If you find him, don’t touch! Instead, seek out a library employee, show them where Reid Stories is, and you will receive a special treat.

At the Library

Monday, July 31: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., Zen Coloring Group

Thursday, Aug. 3: 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Outreach Delivery; 2-3 p.m., Pet Show

Saturday, Aug. 5: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Christian Academy tours

Windham Christian Academy is offering tours of the school campus and facilities every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the summer.

WCA is a pre-K through 12th-grade private Christian school located at 1051 Roosevelt Trail. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 892-2244 or email office@windhamchristian.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Meditation and tea

Inner Mirror Healing is offering its free monthly hypno therapy and Reiki session 7-8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

All, from those new to meditation to seasoned veterans, are welcome. A $5 donation is suggested, but not required.