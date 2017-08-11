Inside Windham

Band-orchestra fundraiser

On Saturday, August 12, The Windham Middle School Boosters will hold a community yard and bake sale from 8 am. to 1 pm. Saturday, Aug. 12, in front of the school.

Toys, art supplies, clothing, electronics, housewares, sporting goods and baked goods will be sold. All proceeds will help send middle school orchestra and band students to the Great East Music Festival in Nashua, New Hampshire, in May. The cost is around $100 per student to attend the festival, which includes performing for judges, a clinic with the judges, extensive feedback and receiving a plaque with a rating. At the last festival, the band earned gold and the orchestra earned silver.

Ante up

The Windham Veterans Center is holding a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker night at Dena’s Lobster House and Tavern from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. There will be a $60 buy-in with 75 percent of the total take paid back to players every game.

The games are held on the first and third Wednesdays of every month and all adults (18+) are welcome.

Kelli’s 5K reminder

This Saturday, Aug. 12 marks the Seventh Annual Kelli’s 5K. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Windham High School. Registration will be held for 30 minutes before the race starts. Same-day registration is $20 per person although Windham students, children who belong to St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, and those 65 and over can join the event at no cost. There are two courses to choose from, the first one being the more difficult, timed 5K, which consists of bumpy terrain and steep hills. The other, smoother option, is a non-timed casual walk around the Windham High School grounds and campus. Snacks and beverages will be available at the end of the race for participants to enjoy, along with awards for the top male and female runners.

Kelli’s 5K, hosted by St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, became an annual event in 2010, to remember and honor Kelli Hutchison, a member of St. Ann’s who died at age of 10 in 2010 of GBM brain cancer. To continue Kelli’s desire to help others, portions of the funds raised this year will go toward the Windham/Raymond school district as well as to Nolan Cyr, a young Windham boy currently battling cancer.

If you cannot attend this year’s 5k but would still like to participate another way, please consider donating to the Kelli Memorial Playground fund. Donations can be made by going to www.kellis5k.com

At the library

Monday, Aug. 14: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story Time & Craft; 1-3 p.m., Movie showing of “The Imitation Game” (2014, PG-13, 114 minutes); 5-7 p.m., Movie showing of “The Imitation Game.”

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies;1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group: “The Imitation Game” (2014, PG-13)

Thursday, Aug. 17: 10:15-10:45 a.m., Calm as a Critter; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 4-5 p.m., Bedtime Math End of Summer Star Party

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Blood drive scheduled

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Those who donate blood or platelets will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

USM Dean’s List

The following students from Windham were named to the 2017 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Sourthern Maine: Rachel Cushman,

Maureen Weatherby, Heather Cote, Alexander Keller, Alyssa Amato, Reilly Sullivan, CiAnne Plummer, Hannah Damron, Kendra Mayberry, Zachery Adams, Ethan Petty, Autumn Damron, Austin Verrill, Elizabeth Erskine, William Budewig, Cassie Campbell, James Dyer, Mackenzie Libby, Jordan Sargent, Hannah Haskell, Daniel Kilgallon, Samantha Killmeyer, Diana Popova, Joshua Labrecque, Isaac Ferrari, Laura Clugston, Tyler Knight and Angela Jones.