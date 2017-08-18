Inside Windham

Popsicles with the Principal

Windham Primary School is hosting Popsicles with the Principal, a gathering with Principal Kyle Rhoads and Assistant Principal Diana Jordan, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. for all families of students in the school.

Meet on the A-House playground, enjoy a Popsicle and talk to the principal. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 23, same time, same place.

Families are asked to enter the school parking lot by the road closest to the Windham High School tennis courts. If you have any questions, call the school office at 892-1840 or email mvance@rsu14.org.

Crutches 4 Africa

Don Drew of the Sebago Lake Rotary Club has collected and delivered, 9,643 pairs of crutches,canes, walkers and other mobility devices to the District 7780 Crutches 4 Africa program since 2010. This week, he delivered more.

Rotary clubs across District 7780, which includes Maine, New Hampshire and several Massachusetts Rotary clubs, have collected mobility devices since 2005. The Sebago Rotary Club has been involved in the Crutches 4 Africa program over the past 12 years.

If you have crutches or other mobility devices you would like to donate, you may drop them off anytime during regular business hours at Busy Bee Laundromat in Windham or contact George Bartlett at 650-5065.

See the eclipse

The Windham Public Library is offering a fun, safe, way to view the upcoming solar eclipse from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Viewers of all ages are invited to the event, which will include live streaming from NASA, snacks and music.

Although this will be a partial viewing because of Maine’s location from the sun, it is still a great opportunity to learn more about solar eclipses and to view a rare occurrence right in our own community.

At the library

Monday, Aug. 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Story-Time & Craft; 2:15-3:15 p.m., Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Tuesday, Aug. 22: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea For You @ the Library

Wednesday, Aug. 23: 1-3 p.m., “Build a Better World” Carnival; 6-7 p.m., Book Group Meeting

Thursday, Aug. 24: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

For more information about any of these or other events at the library, call the library, 892-1908, or go towww.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Vehicles of days gone by

George Cuffey of North Gorham will speak about the vehicles at the Skyline Farm Carriage Museum in North Yarmouth at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Windham Historical Society. 234 Windham Center Road.

The Syline museum contains wagons, sleighs, carriages and a hearse.

Soil Health Field Day

On Monday, Aug. 21, join the University of Maine Extension Soil Health team, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association staff and various seed and equipment dealers for a Soil Health Field Day at Bumbleroot Farm, 196 Highland Cliff Road.

in Windham) on August 21st, from 5pm-7:30pm. This free event from 5-7:30 p.m. offers cover-crop tours and demonstrations and discussion and demonstrations of cover-crop management practices and implements. Attendees will learn how to measure soil health, including methods for testing and determining results.

Sponsors include Northeast SARE, NESARE Maine Soil Health Team, UMaine Extension, MOFGA, FedCo Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds and King’s Agriseeds. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 781-6099.

Don Drew has been instrumental in the Sebago Lake Rotary Club’s participation in Crutches 4 Africa.