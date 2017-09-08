Inside Windham

Fresh from herb garden

Windham Historical Society member Haley Pal’s next Herbal Lunch will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at 28 Haskell Road, Windham.

Pal will present a lunch with recipes that incorporate fresh herbs, offer a garden tour and help attendees make an herbal vinegar to take home.

The lunch will include: salmon tart with mixed herbs, white beans and sage; pesto potato salad, egg salad and chicken salad tea sandwiches, cucumber appetizers with smoked salmon, and tomatoes with garlic oil and fresh herbs.

The cost is $15 and is limited to 12 peo9ple. Call Pal, 892-7139, for reservations.

Al Hawkes concert

Music with a Mission will present Al Hawkes and the NiteHawks at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at North Windham Union Church.

Hawkes, well known and awarded for his bluegrass and old-time country music, lives in Westbrook and has been playing since age 12.

“We are honored to have Al Hawkes return to Music with a Mission,” Richard Nickerson, minister of Music for NWUC, said in a press release. “Al is a legendary performer who has influenced and inspired countless musicians. This will be a night to remember.”

The church donates a portion of the proceeds to area non-profits and to date has raised almost $50,000 for mission support to the church and other community organizations. With their concert, Al Hawkes and the Nitehawks have chosen to support the Highland Lake Congregational Church, UCC.

Tickets are available online at www.mwamconcerts.com or at the door. Prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students, children and seniors. The box office opens at 6 p.m.and the doors will open at 6:30. The North Windham Union Church is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information please call 892-7149 or email MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.

Tea Party

North Windham Union Church will host a Tea Party on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-3 p.m.

The parish hall will be decorated to look like an English garden. Tea sandwiches and sweets will be served with two types of brewed tea. Raffle tickets will be available for tea-inspired items.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. All ages are welcome.

Special displays at library

The display case at the Windham Public Library currently houses a collection from Steve Dupree of Naples. The exhibit provides a nostalgic look at a mix of music formats from over the years.

In addition, the more than a dozen paintings by Josh Emerson of Windham are on display through Oct. 31.

Library lineup

Monday, Sept. 11: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Sept. 12: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Sept. 13: 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Phyllis Chinlund

Thursday, Sept. 14: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 2-3 p.m., Friends of the Windham Public Library meeting; 4-5 p.m., Windham Public Library Board of Trustees meeting

For more information about any of these or other events at the library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

‘Poki’s Run’ benefits RTT

Candy Platz dedicated her Beach to Beacon run this year to Riding to the Top’s Poki, a miniature horse who died earlier this year. She wanted to raise $10,000 to help RTT buy two new minis, explaining on her fundraising page that RTT was growing so fast it needed two to replace Poki. She and a number of other RTT supporters raised enough funds to buy Oynx, a 10-year-old mini, and soon a second mini, Cookie, will be joining him at the farm.

Platz has run in 10 Beach to Beacon races to raise money for RTT and has raised a total of more than $65,000.

“Because of her, children and adults with a wide array of physical and emotional challenges continue to benefit from our services,” says RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson.

VFW to meet

The Windham VFW Post 10643 will meet Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a

meal provided at 5 p.m. and the business meeting at 6 p.m. The Windham Veterans Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive in Windham, behind Hannaford.

Grief support meeting

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 -7:30 p.m. at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. This meeting is for anyone struggling with the loss of a loved one. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins, bereavement support coordinator, at 400-8714.

A display at the library from Steve Dupree showcases a nostalgic look music formats over the years.

This painting by Josh Emerson is among his works being exhibited at Windham Public Library through Oct. 31.