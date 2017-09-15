Inside Windham

Gala, auction for Neighbors

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors fall fundraiser, a dinner with both a silent and live auction, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

Auction items include a riding John Deere lawnmower, helicopter rides, a backpack leaf blower and a Raleigh 18-speed touring bike. Professional auctioneer Stef Keenan will headline the evening.

Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 892-1900 to purchase tickets.

At the Library

Monday, Sept. 18: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time; 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Movie: “Lion” (2016, PG-13, 118 minutes)

Tuesday, Sept. 19: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Sept. 20: 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 5-6 p.m., Movie Discussion Group: “Lion”

Thursday, Sept. 21: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Bean supper

Field-Allen Post 148 will host its first fall bean supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Windham Veterans Center

Funds raised will benefit the Legion’s scholarship program. The cost is $8 per individual, children under 12 free.

Senior activities

The Lakes Region Senior Center still has some openings for the “Living Well for a Healthy Life” a workshop that will be held on six Mondays beginning Sept. 18. Monday, Sept. 18. The course is free but there is a $15 for a course book that participants can keep. Call Blanche Alexander at 892-5604 for further information.

Meanwhile, the center has activities regularly scheduled each week. On Monday, there’s mahjongg; for more information, call Diane at 892-9529. Tuesday it’s card games all day. The Memoir Group meets on Wednesday; call David at 892-5604 for more information. Thursday is game day. Friday features arts and crafts; call Avis at 892-0298 for more information.

The center, 40 Acorn Street, Gorham, is open every day for socializing.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a quarterly blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 20, at the Windham Veterans Center. The drive is co-sp0nsored by the center in collaboration with Coldwell Banker. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

10th annual Triple B

The 10th annual Triple B – Boots, Band and BBQ, Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center’s signature event, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:30-11 p.m.

Each year this “party with a purpose” raises funds to enable children and adults with disabilities to benefit from the healing power of horses. Riding To The Top is a PATH-accredited center dedicated to serving people with disabilities.

The Triple B has raised over $785,000 since it began in 2008. This year’s goal is to raise $215,000 to reach the $1 million mark.

The party includes food, music by Under the Covers, a boot contest, photo booth and auction. Tickets, which sell out every year are $50 per person. Call 892-2813, ex t 21, for tickets or go to tripleb2017.eventbrite.com.

The center is located at 14 Lilac Drive.

Vets’ annual meeting

The Windham Veterans Association will hold its fall membership meeting at the Windham Veterans Center at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. The annual membership meeting is held to review and resolve issues relating to the association and to install officers and directors for the coming year, 2017-2018.

All members of Post 148 and Post 10643 are members in good standing with the Association and are encouraged to attend. For additional information, please contact your respective post commanders.