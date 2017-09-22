Inside Windham

Art in the Park

Windham Parks and Recreation is starting a new community event, “Art in the Park,” to be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. The location has yet to be determined.

There are many ways to get involved, whether it is by displaying and/or selling artwork and crafts, showing off musical and dance talents, or participating in a group art project.

If you have ideas or suggestions, contact Windham Parks and Recreation at 892-1905 or by email at Parks&Recreation@windhammaine.us.

Food Mobile in town

The Good Shepherd Food Mobile will stop at the Windham Food Pantry, 377 Gray Road, on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 10-11:30 a.m. Residents of Windham and surrounding towns should bring their own bags or boxes. Anyone who attends will be assumed to need assistance and will only be asked how many live in the household and your town of residence. For more information, email Colette Gagnon at clgagnon@windhammaine.us.

Make bows for veterans

The Field-Allen Legion Post in Windham is sponsoring a wreath program, Everlasting Gratitude, to place approximately 850 wreaths on the graves of all veterans in the Windham cemeteries this coming December.

Because each wreath will need a red, white and blue bow, the post host a bow-making workshop at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Windham Veterans Center. Libby Jordan of Studio Flora will be the instructor. Participants may want to bring their own shears and pliers, but all bow materials will be provided.

The workshop is open to all groups or individuals who would like to help the cause. For additional information, contact Dave Tanguay, Post Adjutant, at 892-1306.

Kids show auditions

Kids in grades 2-8 can audition for the Windham Center Stage spring 2018 children’s show, “Willy Wonka Jr.” Online audition sign-ups will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. To reserve an audition slot, go to www.windhamtheater.org and click on “Auditions” to fill out an online form. Audition slots are limited, but all kids who audition will receive a part. Audition dates are Dec. 5 and Dec. 8. Callbacks will be held Dec. 9. Performances will be March 9-25. Email windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com for more information.

Cancer Support Group

Windham Cancer Support Group will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Windham Public Library. Anyone connected with cancer is welcome to attend this confidential meeting of survivors. The group meets on the last Monday of the each month.

Thrift Shop sale

The Thrift Shop at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, is holding a Bag Sale throughout October. Fill a bag for $5. Items include household goods, clothing, baby items and books.

The shop is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

At the Library

Monday, Sept. 25: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Sept. 26: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Sept. 27: 6-7 p.m., Book Group meeting

Thursday, Sept. 28: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

The Good Shepherd Food Mobile will stop at the Windham Food Pantry, 377 Gray Road, on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 10-11:30 a.m.