Inside Windham

Craft fair for Cyrs

Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School St., will host a community craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 to raise funds for the Cyr family. The Cyrs have been involved with WCST both on and off the stage for several years. Earlier this year their youngest child, Nolan, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

You’ll find everything for the family at this fair. Vendors include LuLaRoe, ThirtyOne Bags, Scentsy and Trades of Hope. Crafter also will be on hand offering a variety of goods and lunch and baked goods also will be available.

On the Kids’ Stage, all ages are invited to make a craft of their very own, have their face painted and their pictures taken a photo booth.

Vendor and Ccrafter spaces are still available. To apply, go to www.windhamtheater.org to fill out the application and sign the waiver.

Public Safety Day

The Windham Police Department will hold its second annual Public Safety Day Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public safety building, 375 Gray Road.

Activities will include free disposal of unneeded medications; emergency vehicles and equipment on display; appearances by LifeFlight (dependent on emergency calls); and free document shredding. Local firefighters, EMTs, police officers and volunteers will all be on site to answer any questions. Donations will be taken for the Windham Food Pantry.

Homecoming week

Windham High School celebrates the new school year this week with many festivities, including a pep-rally on Wednesday, the Homecoming parade on Saturday and sporting events such as field hockey, soccer and football. For a full schedule of events go to www.windham.k12.me.us/wsd_hs/.

Senior Day at fair

Join Windham Parks & Recreation Tuesday, Oct. 3, for Senior Day at the Fryeburg Fair. Animals, food, tractor pulls, harness racing, exhibits and live entertainment will fill the schedule on this annual Fryeburg Fair trip. The cost is $7 and will cover a full day of events. To register, go to www.windhamrecreation.com.

Rotary collects ‘ton of love’

The Sebago Lake Rotary Club collected more than 2,000 pounds of food and toiletries for the Windham Food Pantry at its 4-hour Stuff the Bus Food drive at Shaw’s Sept. 23.

Rotarians gave arriving Shaw’s shoppers a list of items the food pantry especially needed and shoppers came through with donations – 2,229 items in all.

The food pantry helps serve the needs of over 589 families and senior citizens monthly in Windham who are experiencing food insecurity.

At the library

Monday, Oct. 2: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Oct. 3: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea for You @ the Library

Wednesday, Oct. 4: 1-3 p.m., afternoon movie showing, “The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017, PG-13); 5-7 p.m., evening showing

Thursday, Oct. 5: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; ;10:30-11:30 a.m., Outreach Delivery

Saturday, Oct. 7: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more info about any of these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Rotarians Mark Morrison, left, and George Bartlett with Shaw’s store manager Mark Libby helped stuff a bus for the Windham Food Pantry Sept. 23.