Inside Windham

VFW annual scholarship contest

VFW Post 10643 of Windham is now accepting submissions in its annual scholarship contests for middle school and high school students.

The Patriot’s Pen Competition is open to middle school students, including home-schoolers, in grades 6 through 8 in the Windham area. Students are invited to write a 300- to 400-word essay on the theme: “America’s Gift to my Generation.” The first-place national winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship

The Voice of Democracy Competition is open to those in grades 9 through 12, including home-schoolers. This competition requires students to write and record a 3- to 5-minute essay on audio CD on the theme, “American History – Our Hope for the Future.” The first-place national winner for the Voice of Democracy Essay will receive a $30,000 college scholarship.

Students will begin competing at the local VFW Post level, with winners advancing to the district and state levels. Deadline for entries is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Interested students and/or teachers should contact VFW Post 10643 at 228-4329 or by mail at P.O. Box 1776, Windham, ME 04062.

Thanksgiving basket sign-ups

Now through Nov. 9 is the time to sign up for Thanksgiving baskets at the Windham Food Pantry.

Just stop by the pantry with proof of Windham residency to sign up. All applications must be filled out in person. If you have any questions, call Colette Gagnon at 892-1931.

Scouts’ Hunter’s Breakfast

Boy Scout Troop 51 is hold its inaugural Hunter’s Breakfast from 5 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Windham Hill Congregational Church.

Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, homefries, juice and coffee will be served for $6 per person and for $5 for senior and children under 10. There will also be door prizes.

The church is located at 140 Windham Center Road.

High school soccer

The boys’ soccer teams will play Noble High School at home on Monday, Oct. 16. Junior varsity will play at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

The girls’ varsity soccer team will play at Westbrook High School on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. Both junior varsity and varsity will play Scarborough High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with junior varsity at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

At the Library

Saturday, Oct. 14: 10:30 a.m., Family Story Time

Monday, Oct. 16: 10:30 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Oct. 17: 10:15 a.m., Books & Babies; 1 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Oct. 18: 4 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6 p.m., Movie Discussion Group, “Arrival”

Thursday, Oct. 19: 10:30 a.m. Tech Help Thursdays, Story Time