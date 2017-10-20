Inside Windham

Wings for graduates

Eat at Binga’s from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and a portion of your payment will be donated to Windham High School’s Project Graduation 2018. Take-out orders are included. Binga’s is located at 106 Main St.

Family Literacy Fun Day

Windham/Raymond Adult Education is hosting the 11th Annual Family Literacy Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Windham Primary School. This event offers the community the opportunity to meet and learn about Maine-area authors, illustrators and book artists. It is designed for the youngest readers all the way to teens and young adult literature enthusiasts.

The following special guests will give 30-minute presentations on their craft, then visitors can meet with them, purchase their works and have them autographed: Jamie Hogan, 10 a.m., children’s books author and illustrator; S.A. Larsen, author, 10:45 a.m., middle grades and young adults; John Leggett, author, 11:30 a.m., teens; and Rachel E. Church, book artist, 12:15 p.m., all ages.

Fun Day will also include Arts and Crafts with Jaynee Brooks-Robinson, WRAE Pre-School Playgroup and Fine-Motor Fridays teacher; book swaps, gifts and snacks, and o9ther activities run by Windham’s PTA.

For more information, contact Cathy Renaud 892-1819.

Discover Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Maine will host a Discover Girl Scouts event for potential members and volunteers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Windham Town Hall. Girls from kindergarten through third grade and their caregivers are invited to learn about the scouting.

For more information, contact Courtney Smart at 772-1177.

Veterans service officer is back

After a hiatus of eight months, the Maine Bureau of Veterans Affairs has installed a new veterans service officer for the Southern Maine area. Jonathan Connor will work out of the Portland Office, but will visit satellite offices, including at the Windham Veterans Center. Connor also will visit homebound veterans needing by appointment.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, Connor will hold office hours at the Windham Veterans Center (behind Hannaford) on the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment as needed. Any veteran needing help before then may contact him at 441-3078 or at Jonathan.m.Connor@maine.org.

At the Library

Monday, Oct. 23: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Oct. 24: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Oct. 25: 6-7 p.m., Book Group meeting

Thursday, Oct. 26: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

Saturday, Oct. 28: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Saturday Family Story Time

For more information about these or other events at the library, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

‘Sound of Music’ at WHS

Windham High School will present “The Sound of Music” Nov. 10-19 at Windham Performing Arts Center at the school. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and 3 p..m. Sundays.

Reserved seating tickets are $14, general admission tickets at the door will be $12 for adults and $10 for students, children and seniors. For reservations, call 893-1742.

Windham student honored

Nathalie Mitchell of Windham, a second-year Southern Maine Community College student, has been awarded a $1,250 scholarship from the Maine Real Estate & Development Association.

Mitchell will graduate next spring with degrees in hospitality management and business administration. She is one of 14 Maine community college students to receive the MEREDA scholarship.





Maria (Elizabeth McBride of Windham) defies the Captain (Isaac Foss of Windham) by returning his household-summoning whistle in Windham High School’s upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.”

Dozens of community supporters joined Chris McDonald and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the grand opening of Windham PowerSports at its new location at 646 Roosevelt Trail.