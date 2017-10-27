Inside Windham

Veterans Day Open House

Lee Humiston, founder, director and curator of the Maine Military

Museum, will be the keynote speaker and the Windham Chamber Singers will perform patriotic songs at a Veterans Day Program and Open House beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The host for the event, which is open to the public, is Windham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643. It will be held at Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The winners of this year’s VFW-sponsored essay competitions will be introduced and will read their essays. The theme for this year’s Patriot’s

Pen, for grades 6-8, is “America’s Gift to My Generation.” The Voice of Democracy theme, grades 9-12, is “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

Following the program, benches in the Veteran Center’s Memorial Garden will be dedicated.

Boy Scout Troop 805 will be assisting at the event. Refreshments will be served.

Contact Willie Goodman at 207-228-4329 with any questions.

Shawnee night pass

Windham Parks and Recreation Department is selling unlimited night season passes to Shawnee Peak, good six days a week after 3:30 p.m. with no blackout dates.

The cost is $189 and the deadline to purchase is Dec. 8.

Holistic healer to speak

Local holistic healer Tracy Dubois will be the guest speaker at the Windham Cancer Support Group meeting on Oct. 30. The meeting, to be held at the library, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Dubois will speak at 7 p.m.

Dubois’s presentation will focus on AromaTouch, which uses specific oil distribution to relieve stress, build the immune system, target inflammation and provide an overall calming experience.

All are welcome, especially those with chronic illness and their caregivers.

Holiday fair

Windham Hill UCC is hosting the Women’s Fellowship Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The church is located at 140 Windham Center Road.

Items and crafts for sale at this free event include stained glass, recycled DVDs and CDs, jellies and jams, costume jewelry, wreaths and books. For

more information, contact Jodi Thompson at www.windhamhillucc@roadrunner.com.

At the Library

Monday, Oct. 30: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 2-5:50 p.m., Halloween movie-fest

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 1-2:30 p.m., Afternoon movie, “Going In Style” (2017, PG-13, 96 min.); 5-6:30 p.m., evening movie, “Going In Style” (2017, PG-13, 96 min.)

Thursday, Nov. 2: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Outreach Delivery

For more information about any of these or other events at the Windham Public Library, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Tricia Zwirner receives a flu shot given by Walgreens pharmacist Sanchu Thomas at a recent Flu Shot Clinic and Polio Plus Awareness event. Sebago Lake Rotary Club and State Farm/Tricia Zwirner Agency partnered with the Windham Walgreens to offer the clinic.