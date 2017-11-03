Inside Windham

Triple B raises $165,000

The 10th Annual Triple B benefit for Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center netted more than $165,000.

More than 350 guests turned out for for the Oct. 14 event.

Volunteers contributed more well over 750 hours for the event, Riding To The Top said. IDEXX employees and New Balance employees helped with set-up and post event take-down. The Saint Joseph’s College baseball team helped with parking, food service, the auction and recycling efforts.

In 10 years the Triple B has raised over $950,000 in support of RTT’s riders, horses and programs. It is the center’s largest fundraising event of the year and proceeds fund nearly a quarter of the center’s annual expense, according to Sarah Bronson.

Substitute opportunities Kyle Rhoads, principal of Windham Primary School, will discuss opportunites for substitutes at the school on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Join him at 8:30 a.m. or at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s music room No. 2.

News from the Legion

The veteran service officer’s visit to the Windham Veterans Center, previously scheduled for Nov. 8, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next bean supper at American Legion Field Allen Post 148 will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 at the door, free for children under age 12.

The Vet Coffee continues each Wednesday at the Windham Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This drop-in program for local veterans is a great opportunity to get out of the house and visit with other veterans. For more information on any of these events, contact Dave Tanguay at 892-1306.

At the Library

Monday, Nov. 6: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 5:30-6:30 p.m., children’s author Youbell Jackson

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Nov. 8: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., Author Talk with Melanie Brooks

Thursday, Nov. 9: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Friends of the Windham Public Library Meeting; 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windham Public Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting

Friday, Nov. 10: Closed for Veterans Day

For more information, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to http://www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Reminder: Veterans

Day Open House

Lee Humiston, founder, director and curator of the Maine Military

Museum, will be the keynote speaker and the Windham Chamber Singers will perform patriotic songs at a Veterans Day Program and Open House beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The host for the event, which is open to the public, is Windham Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643. It will be held at Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The winners of this year’s VFW-sponsored essay competitions will be introduced and will read their essays. The theme for this year’s Patriot’s

Pen, for grades 6-8, is “America’s Gift to My Generation.” The Voice of Democracy theme, grades 9-12, is “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

Following the program, benches in the Veteran Center’s Memorial Garden will be dedicated.

Boy Scout Troop 805 will be assisting at the event. Refreshments will be served.

Contact Willie Goodman at 207-228-4329 with any questions.

Cindy Elder of Windham, a Riding To The Top volunteer, bids on an auction item at the Triple B fundraiser.