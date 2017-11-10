Inside Windham

Marketing plan seminar

The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Momentum Breakfast Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 16, will feature Tony Duong, a marketing consultant with WGME-13 and Sinclair Broadcasting. Duong will present a seminar on successful marketing plans

This seminar is ideal for solopreneurs and small businesses, the chamber says.

The session, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Windham Weaponry, 999 Roosevelt Trail, includes breakfast and take-away materials. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. More details and online registration can be found at www.sebagolakeschamber.com.

Thanksgiving service

The Windham Area Clergy Association will offer an Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at North Windham Union Church, United Church of Christ, 723 Roosevelt Trail. Five area churches will participate in the service, which will have the theme of “Giving Thanks.”

Choirs from each church will be involved, singing individually as well as combined under the direction of Dr. Richard Nickerson. Worship will be led by the Rev. Debra Girard and Minister of Music Nickerson, North Windham Union Church, UCC; the Rev. Sally Colegrove and Music Director Andrea Rosenberg, Windham Hill UCC; the Rev. Tim Higgins, the Rev. Wendy Rozene and Music Director and Deacon Susan Parsons, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church; Bishop Glenn Davis and Choir Director Rebekah Cole, Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints; and the Rev. Jane Field, Faith Lutheran Church.

A special offering will be taken to support St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s Essentials Pantry, which serves many seniors and several young families on a regular basis. They work with school guidance counselors and social workers to help reach out to area families in need. For more information, call 892-6142.

Toys, dinner sign-ups

Residents of Windham can now sign up now until Dec. 5 for the Windham Toy Workshop, for ages 15 and under, and Christmas Dinner. Stop by the Windham Food Pantry with proof of Windham residency and fill out the paperwork Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paperwork must be filled out in person. For more information, call 892-1931.

Adult court time

Sunday Adult (21+) open gym at Windham High School begins Sunday, Nov. 19. Two different sessions of pick-up basketball will run from 8-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. Volleyball sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. The drop-in fee is $3 per day, or season passes may be purchased. For more information, visit www.windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Beans for Boys State

On Saturday, November 18th, Field-Allen Post 148 of Windham will host a bean supper at the Windham Veterans Center in North Windham from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Children under 12 are free. Proceeds will support Boys State. For more information, contact Dave Tanguay at 892-1306.

At the Library

Monday, Nov. 13: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Tea For You @ the Library

Wednesday, Nov. 15: 4-5 p.m., Children’s Chapter Book Discussion Group; 6-7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group, “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Thursday, Nov. 16: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

Note that during library renovations, some programs may be canceled or relocated unexpectedly. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.