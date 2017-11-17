Inside Windham

Patriotic essay winners

Three Windham students read their winning essays and received certificates and checks at the recent VFW Post 10643 Veterans Day Program.

Lauren Deluca, of Windham Middle School, was the winner of the VFW Post 10643 Patriot’s Pen contest, open to students in grades 6-8. Kaitlyn Farrin, also of Windham Middle School, was the runner up. Their theme was ” America’s Gift to my Generation.”

The winner of the Voice of Democracy contest for students in grades 9-12 was Brianna Johnson of Windham Christian Academy. The theme of that contest was “American History: Our Hope for the Future.”

“It is young people like these three who will be our future leadership,” said Commander Willie Goodman.

The winning essays now go on to be judged at the district level.

Light the tree

A traditional community tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Windham Public Safety Building.

This free event will feature holiday songs by the Windham Primary School Third Grade Chorus, refreshments and photo opportunities with some of our favorite North Pole residents.

At the Library

Monday, Nov. 20: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Closing at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 26: Closed for the holiday weekend.

Adult court time

Sunday Adult (21+) open gym at Windham High School begins Sunday, Nov. 19. Two different sessions of pick-up basketball will run from 8-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. Volleyball sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. The drop-in fee is $3 per day, or season passes may be purchased. For more information, visit www.windhamrecreation.comor call 892-1905.

Everlasting Gratitude wreaths

The American Legion Field-Allen Post will host its fourth “Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave in the 30 cemeteries in Windham. Over 850 wreaths are expected to be placed.

Anyone wanting to help with the wreath laying can meet at Arlington Cemetery in North Windham, next to the Fire Station, at 9 a.m.

Veterans day at range

The Windham Indoor Shooting Range in collaboration with the Field-Allen Post 148 will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Veterans will have the opportunity to try out the latest in AR technology, or they may bring their own weapon to the range.

The range fee and first ammo clip for the AR cost will be covered. Participants must show proof of Veteran’s status to participate in this program. For more information please contact Commander Mel Greenier, 207-892-7449.

Early release trip

Windham Middle School students are invited to join Windham Parks and Recreation on the Dec. 6 early release day for open gym time, pizza for lunch and a trip to Urban Air trampoline park in South Portland. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $30 per student. Space is limited. To register, go to www.windhamrecreation or call 892-1905.

