Inside Windham

Wreaths Across America

ceremony at high school

The Wreaths Across America Escort convoy to Arlington National Cemetery will stop for a ceremony at Windham High School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Everyone is welcome to attend to honor the Gold Star Families and World War II Veterans in attendance and to support the mission of Remember, Honor, Teach.

A brief ceremony will be held outside upon the convoy’s arrival, followed by a ceremony in the school auditorium. The Windham high school band, the Maine Public Safety Pipe and Drum Corps, members of the Windham Chamber singers and Rick Charette will perform.

Rotary lights go viral

On Nov. 27, Sky High Maine, an aerial photography, videography and cinematography business that uses drones, took a photo of the lights at the Windham Rotary. The photo quickly captured the attention of people all over the state and was shared on Facebook hundreds of times.

Russell Thomas took the original photo using a DJi Mavic Pro drone.

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering its monthly grief support group from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the North Windham Union Church.

This free community outreach service is for anyone who has been affected by a loss. For more information please contact Bereavement Support Coordinator Linda Hopkins at 400-8714.

Shawnee Peak passes

Windham Parks and Recreation is offering Shawnee Peak Unlimited Night Season Passes for $189. The passes are good six days a week after 3:30 p.m. with no blackout dates. (Sundays are available on school vacation weeks.) Passes may be purchased online at www.windhamrecreation.com or by calling 892-1905.

At the Library

Monday, Dec. 11: 10:30-11a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Dec. 12: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More, off-site at Windham Hill UCC, 140 Windham Center Road

Wednesday, Dec. 13: 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Maureen K. O’Connor, off-site at Windham Town Hall, conference room 1, 8 School Road

Thursday, Dec. 14: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday; 4-5 p.m., Windham Public Library Board of Trustees meeting

During building renovations, some programs may be canceled or relocated unexpectedly. For more information, call 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

The popular Sky High Maine photo of the Route 302 rotary.

