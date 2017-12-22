Inside Windham

Happy Wheels vacation trip

Kids in grades K-5 can join Windham Parks & Recreation on Thursday, Dec. 28, for a fun morning of two hours of roller skating at Happy Wheels followed by a stop at McDonald’s for lunch on the way home. Please make sure to bring your spending money. The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. trip costs $15 per person and includes transportation and roller skate rental.

For more information or to register, visit www.windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

Celebrate winter fun

Come to the Middle School from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, for Winterfest 2018, a free all-ages community event featuring music and dancing with Flamin’ Raymin & Sizzlin’ Suzzin, lots of great giveaways and delicious beach party refreshments.

For more information, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Community meal

The Social Justice and Peace Committee of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, will host its free, monthly community meal at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. A veggie appetizer, homemade macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, fruit and cookies are on the menu. For more information, contact Christine Lynch at 203-215-1337.

At the Library

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More, off site at Windham Hill UCC, 140 Windham Center Road

Thursday, Dec. 28 – 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

As construction continues, please check the calendar or call ahead, 892-1908, if you have any questions about hours or event times.

Windham Public Library reports that early days of renovation have gone smoothly, including significant progress on the children’s room.