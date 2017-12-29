Inside Windham

Nickerson Scholarship Concert

The 2018 Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Windham Performing Arts Center, promises to be a royally good time this year.

Songs featured will include “Journey to the Past,” “Someday My Prince Will Come,” and “On the Steps of the Palace.” Talent for the concert includes Celine Baker, Jonathan Bolduc, Whitney Bolduc, Hannah Brackett, Juliann Brown, Christy Comeau-Pierce, Anna Giroux, Elizabeth Joseph, Kevin Mackaye, Symantha Morales, Mia Foley Perron, Matt Scala, Rachel Scala, Johanna Stanley, Jean Thornton and Kristina Wunderlich.

Marybeth Noonan of Rent-A-Princess will be available for photo ops. Decorations are by Patrice Foley-Olsen. Winter treats will be served.

The Richard Nickerson Scholarship Fund was started in the spring of 1997 by parents of Windham Chamber Singers. The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who plans to pursue choral music as part of his or her college experience. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.

Winterfest reminder

On Saturday, Jan. 6, a free, all-ages community event featuring music and dancing with Flamin’ Raymin & Sizzlin’ Suzzin, giveaways and delicious beach party refreshments, will be held at Windham Middle School from 6-8 p.m

For more information, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Community meal

The Social Justice and Peace Committee of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, will host its free, monthly community meal on Monday, Jan. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will consist of a veggie appetizer, homemade macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, fruit and cookies. For more information, contact Christine Lynch at 203-215-1337.

The Sebago Lake Rotary’s Interact Club wrapped holiday gifts at a recent fundraiser at the Deck House. Donations for their handiwork will be used to fund the club’s 2018 projects. Shown here are Alex Morang, Grace Sawyer, Autumn Hall, Delia Inman and Hanna Griffin.