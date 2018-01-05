Inside Windham

At the Library

Monday, Jan. 8: 10:30-1 1a.m., Story Time

Tuesday, Jan. 9: 10:15-10:35 a.m., Books & Babies; 1-3 p.m., Knitters ‘N More, off-site, Windham Hill UCC, 140 Windham Center Road

Thursday, Jan.11: 10:30-11 a.m., Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tech Help Thursday

During library renovations, some programs may be canceled or relocated unexpectedly. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908 or go to www.windham.lib.me.us/calendar.

Coffee for vets

The weekly Vet Coffee continues to go well on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Windham Veterans Center and all vets are encouraged to stop by.

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail.

For more information, contact Linda Hopkins, bereavement support coordinator, at VNA Home Health Hospice, 400-8714.

The meeting is sponsored by North Windham Union Church UCC Mission Committee.