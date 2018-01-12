Inside Windham

Welcoming new venue

Dozens gathered Dec. 31 for the celebratory ribbon cutting at the new event venue The Roosevelt Room, located at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Windham.

Staff members and representatives of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce turned out for the event.

You can find more information about The Roosevelt Room by visiting www.TheRooseveltRoomofMaine.com.

Winterfest Photo Contest

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department would like to showcase your winter photograph.

If you have captured a special moment with your child enjoying winter, snapped a photo of your pet frolicking in the snow, or found another perfect photo-op that captures the beauty of winter, submit your photo to Parks&Recreation@windhammaine.us or by snail mail to: Winterfest Photo Contest, Windham Parks and Recreation, 8 School Road, Windham Maine.

All entries must be received by 4 a.m. Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. For rules and to register please visit www.windhamrecreation.com or contact 207-892-1905.

From the American Legion

The Vet’s Coffee at the Windham Veterans Center continues to do well with a dozen or more veterans dropping in each week from 9 to 11 a.m. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Field Allen Post supports the Portland VETCENT Food Pantry for homeless veterans in the Portland area. Over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items have been donated since last March, but the pantry is always in need of food items. Drop off items at the WVC on Wednesdays, between 9 and 11 a.m.

For more information or any questions, please contact Dave Tanguay at 207-892-1306.

Congratulations due

Mihaela Morin of Windham made the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Maine College of Health Professions.

