Inside Windham

Apply for tax exemptions

Now is the time to apply for tax exemptions you may be qualified to receive. For more information on any of the exemptions below, you can contact the Windham Assessor’s Office at 894-5960, x3.

Homestead exemption

If you are a Maine resident and have resided at your homestead property for at least 12 months prior to April 1, 2018, you may be eligible for this partial property tax exemption. Applications are being mailed to new homeowners and must be filed with the Windham Assessor’s Office at 8 School Road by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year. If you received this exemption for the 2017 tax year, you need not file again unless you have changed properties.

Veteran’s exemption

If you are a veteran age 62 or older or a veteran’s widow and are a legal resident of Windham, or if you served during a recognized period of war or receive a government pension or compensation as a veteran for total disability, you may qualify for a partial exemption on your property taxes. Applications are available at the Assessor’s Office. Deadline to apply is April 1.

Legally blind exemption

Property owners who are legally blind qualify for a partial exemption of property taxes. Documentation of blindness should be submitted to the Windham Assessor’s office by April 1 in order to qualify for the upcoming tax year.

Historical Society lecture

Anne B. Gass, author of “Voting Down the Rose: Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maine’s Fight for Women’s Suffrage,” will speak at the Windham Historical Society, 234 Windham Center Road on Monday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Ms. Gass is the great-granddaughter of Florence Whitehouse who was instrumental in the movement from 1914 to 1920. In addition to the many lectures she gives on the topic, Anne is helping the Maine State Museum to develop an exhibit in honor of the 100th anniversary of Maine’s ratification of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. Suggested donation: $5.00.

Library closed

The Windham Public Library is closed through April 8 for the final stage of their four-month renovation. Books will be moved to their proper places and some additional painting and carpeting will be done and phone and computers lines will be run. With these finishing touches complete, the Library will reopen on April 9 with a new circulation desk, new study rooms, and new shelving.

On Thursday, April 12, the public is invited to the Grand Reopening taking place from 4 – 7 p.m. Come celebrate the new space and the efforts of the staff and community in making this renovation possible. The Library thanks patrons for their patience throughout the process. It’s been a long few months, but the end result will certainly be worth the wait.

Come for coffee

Join local veterans for coffee, donuts and a little socializing at the Legion Veterans coffee drop-in. These get-togethers happen every Wednesday at the Windham Veteran’s Center from 9 – 11 a.m.

CPR class

Lake Region-Fryeburg Adult Education is having a CPR class on March 27 at the Crooked River School, 1437 Poland Spring Road in Casco. Classes fill up quickly, so sign up soon. For more information, call the Casco office at 627-4291. To enroll online, visit lakeregion-fryeburg.maineadulted.org.

Cancer support

The Windham Cancer Support Group is meeting in a new location while the Library is finishing up its renovations. The March 26 regular meeting will be held at the Windham Town Office building at 8 School Road in the conference room next to the Town Manager’s office. All cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors are welcomed.

Dinner a success

Last Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at the Windham Veterans Center was a big success. Over 100 veterans and their families and members of the Windham community were served a traditional corned beef dinner with lots of root vegetables to go along with it. Following the dinner, guests were entertained with Irish ballads performed by Dave Reed’s Ukulele band. Before the dinner, a brief cake-cutting ceremony was held to kick off the Field-Allen Post 148’s 80th Anniversary year.

Photo caption 2: Ceremonial cake-cutters were Past Post Commander Don Rogers with 59 years of Legion Service; Rebecca Cummings, a new member of the Post; and Post Commander Mel Greenier.

Legion Auxiliary Members Lin Tanguay and Gale Labbe serving up steamed cabbage and rutabagas.