Inside Windham

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Monday, April 9 from 6 -7:30 p.m. at North Windham Union Church located at 723 Roosevelt Trail. Call Bereavement Support Coordinator Linda Hopkins for more information at 400-8714. This is a free community outreach program and anyone grieving the death of a loved one is welcome to attend.

Help for veterans

If you’re a veteran and have questions about your benefits, the Veteran’s Service Officer will be holding office hours at the Windham Veterans Center on Wednesday, April 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Veteran’s Service Officer is available the second Wednesday of each month. Be sure to take advantage of this valuable service.

Mystery lunch

Seniors are invited to let the Windham Parks and Recreation Department surprise them with a delicious destination on a unique mystery lunch trip. You won’t know where you’re going, but you’re guaranteed to have fun on this intriguing excursion taking place on April 12. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. and will return at 3 p.m. The cost is $22 per person. Call Parks and Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

Grand reopening

The Windham Public Library will reopen on April 9 after four months of renovations and on Thursday, April 12, the public is invited to the Grand Reopening event taking place from 4 – 7 p.m. Come on by and check out the new shelving, circulation desk, study rooms, carpeting and more as the library celebrates its renovated space. This has been a long time coming, but the improvements will make for a much better Library experience for the Windham community. The Library is located at 217 Windham Center Road. If you’re not a member, this is an excellent opportunity to join.

Baked bean supper

The Windham Veteran’s Association (WVA) is having a traditional Baked Bean Supper on Saturday, April 14 from 5-6 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. A wonderful selection of beans, chili, casseroles, salads and desserts will be offered for your dining pleasure. The cost is $8. Children under 12 dine for free.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will be holding its quarterly blood drive on Wednesday, April 18 from noon-5 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. The blood drive is sponsored by local veterans’ organizations. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS.

Sea Dogs trip

Kids from grades K-5 are invited to join the Windham Parks and Recreation Department for a nine-inning vacation day trip to Hadlock Field on April 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids will arrive at the ballpark early to participate in a dance contest, three-legged races, and other fun activities. The official Sea Dogs game starts at noon. Kids are welcome to pack a lunch or bring spending money for lunchtime concessions. The day will wrap up at Town Hall where there will be supervised games for the kids to play. The cost is $40 per person and includes transportation. Space is limited, so preregistration is required. Call 892-1905 for more information or to sign up.

Monster truck show

The TRAXXAS Monster Truck Tour is coming to the Cross Arena in Portland on April 21 where these car-crushing giants will compete in racing and wheelie contests, and will also provide some freestyle action. Tickets are $20 and are available at Windham Parks and Recreation, 8 School Road, from Tuesday, April 17 through Friday, April 20. Stop by anytime 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to purchase your tickets. For $10 more, you can attend a Pit Party where you can meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos. It will be a lot of fun. If you have questions about the event, contact Lauren Dobrynski at 791-2235.

Visit thrift shop

The North Windham Union Church UCC thrift shop is having a sale throughout the month of April. Fill a bag with anything and everything that will fit into it and pay only $5 for the merchandise. Choose from adult and children’s clothing, dishes, housewares, books and many other treasures. The shop is located right beside Amato’s on Route 302 and is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon.