Inside Windham

Library reopens, programs resume

The Windham Public Library has reopened after four months of renovations. Next week’s programs include Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 23 and Thursday, April 26. On Tuesday, April 24, Books and Babies will be presented at 10:15 a.m. and Knitters and More will be happening at 1 p.m. The Maine Humanities Council Book Discussion takes place on Wednesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. and Tech Help is available to anyone who needs it on Thursday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m.

‘Alibis’ dinner theater

The Windham Center Stage Theater presents “Alibis,” a mystery dinner theater event, Saturday, April 21 and Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at the Spring Meadows Country Club, 59 Lewiston Road in Gray. This action-packed, interactive whodunit will have dinner guests competing with other tables to figure out who the killer is and win the evening’s prize. Tickets are $38 and include dinner (choice of prime rib, chicken or stuffed shells). Money raised goes to the WCST’s scholarship and general improvement fund. Reservations are required. Fill out the online form at http://windhamtheater.org/boxoffice.htm or email windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com with questions.

History program

The Windham Historical Society is presenting a slideshow/lecture about the history of the Windham Correctional Center on April 23 at 7 p.m. at Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail. Brad Fogg, a former employee of the facility, has put together a fascinating presentation based on information he has gathered and from interviews he conducted over the years. Don’t miss this wonderful look into the history of an institution that has been a part of our town since 1913.

Memory Lane

If you remember Old Orchard Beach in the 1950s, this interactive, nostalgic “visit to the beach” program from Windham Parks and Recreation will take you on a trip down Memory Lane to those happy, bygone days. The lively presentation includes music of the time, old photos, and some interesting information that may surprise you. The program is on April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. Tickets are $20. Call 892-1905 if you need transportation to the Veterans Center. This will be entertainment at its finest.

American Legion to meet

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is having its May membership meeting on Wednesday, May 2, at 5 p.m. There will be a social/dinner followed by a meeting and installation of officer. Upcoming Memorial Day events will also be discussed.

Pitch, hit and run

There will be a Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at the Windham Assembly of God Field at 1051 Roosevelt Trail on May 4 from 5-7 p.m. This fun competition is sponsored by the Windham Parks and Recreation Department. If you have any questions, you can call 892-1905 for more details. Rain date is May 11.

Display house numbers

The town of Windham would like to remind all residential and commercial property owners of the importance of displaying their street numbers in a conspicuous location on the front of their homes or businesses. This will help first responders find them quickly in case of emergency. Numbers should be at least 4 inches in size and a contrasting color from the background. If the structure is more than 50 feet from the road, numbers should be displayed on a post, fence or mailbox.

Help homeless vets

Help feed a hungry veteran by contributing non-perishable food items to the Homeless Vet Food Pantry at the Windham Veterans Center. Drop off donations any Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.