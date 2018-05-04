Inside Windham

Meditative Chanting

All are invited to attend an evening of peace and serenity as Swan Kirtan, an ensemble of musicians led by Ashok Nalamalapu, present an evening of meditative chanting on May 11 at 7 p.m. at Unity of Greater Portland, 54 River Road. The multi-faith devotional chants will be predominately in the authentic Indian classical style. The practice of chanting has been found to have a soothing effect on the mind, a healing effect on the body and can bring a sense of deep spiritual connection to the chanter. People of all faiths are welcome.

Help honor departed vets

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148’s Memorial Day Ceremony will include a Tolling of the Bell to honor town veterans who have passed away between May 2017 and May 2018.

Veterans thus far being honored this year are: Thomas Levign, Roland Libby, Bernard Gardner, Kenneth Atherton, Edward Ahearn, Duane Heffron, Fred Collins, John S. Rollins, Gerald Bell, Gary Lombard, Robert Tofannell, Thomas Joyce Jr., Merle “Bo” Bowman Jr., Peter Dugas, Michael DeSimon, Raymond Kelso, Charles Spencer, Frank L. Lailer, John Williams, Jeffery Smith and Scott Briggs.

If anyone is aware of a Windham veteran who has passed during this time period that is not on the list, please contact the Post Adjutant at 892-1306. Don’t let any veteran be forgotten on this special day.

Senior history tour

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department and the Windham Historical Society are providing a History Tour for Seniors on Tuesday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. This fact-packed excursion will take passengers on a trip through three centuries of Windham history. Some places to be discussed on the tour will be Babb’s Bridge, Popeville, the Village of South Windham, and the Old Grocery. This is a fascinating glimpse into our town’s past. Seating is limited, so book now if you’d like a seat. Tickets are $13 and are available through Windham Parks and Recreation. Call 892-1905 to secure your place.

Anniversary open house

Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center (RTT) is celebrating 25 years of service to the community with an Open House on May 20 from 12:30 – 4 p.m. A full afternoon of tours, demonstrations, and games is planned. The event is family-friendly and free of charge. Please let them know that you are planning to come by calling 892-2813 x10 so they can better plan for light refreshments and parking. Riding to the Top is located at 14 Lilac Drive. Since its beginning in 1993, RTT has provided equine-assisted activities and therapies to thousands of children and adults from Southern Maine and beyond.

Grief support

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Monday, May 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. FMI: call Linda Hopkins, Bereavement Support Coordinator, at 400-8714 with questions.

Paper shredding event

The Windham/Raymond School Age program is sponsoring a paper-shredding event on May 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot. They are looking for sponsors to help defray the cost of the program. Donations can be sent to WRSACC, PO Box 839, Windham, Maine 04062. If you have questions, call Donna at 892-2002. Donations will also be accepted at the event.

Visit the library

The Windham Public Library is jam-packed with fun events in the next few weeks. Story Time is happening from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Monday, May 7 and Monday, May 14 and on Thursday, May 10 and Thursday, May 17. If you’d like to watch a movie, join them for the 1949 film “Adam’s Rib” on Wednesday, May 9 from 1-2:40 p.m. or for “Thor: Ragnarok” from 1 – 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16. There is also tech help offered every Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or come for Tea at the Library on Tuesday, May 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. This is a wonderful time to stop by and share in these activities while checking out the building renovations that have recently been made.

Early release trip

On May 9, students from grades 6 to 8 are invited to join the Windham Parks and Recreation Department for a trip to Monkey Trunks Adventure Course in Saco. The day includes games and pizza for lunch at Windham Middle School, transportation to the Adventure Course, and 3 hours of fun at the course itself. The cost is $30 per person; $35 per person after May 3. For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 892-1905.