Inside Windham

Presenting ‘Blood Brothers’

Windham Center Stage Theatre is presenting “Blood Brothers” Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m and Saturday, May 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again on May 25 at 7 p.m. and May 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road. This rags-to-riches story is about a woman with many children who decides to surrender one of her newborn twins to the childless woman whose house she cleans. One twin prospers while the other flounders. The play’s narrator warns, “There is a price to pay for separating twins.” You’ll have to see the play to find out what that price is. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They are available by going to windhamtheater.org and clicking on “Box Office.” FMI email the company at windhamcenterstagetheater@gmail.com for more information. The play contains adult content and parental discretion is advised.

Honoring departed vets

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is having a Memorial Day Ceremony that will honor veterans who have passed away from May 2017 to May 2018 with a Tolling of the Bell. The bell will ring one time for each veteran that we lost during this time period. If you know of a veteran who has died in the past 12 months who is not on the list, please contact the Post Adjutant at 892-1306. Let’s make sure that no Windham veteran is forgotten.

Veterans thus far being honored this year are: Thomas Levign, Roland Libby, Bernard Gardner, Kenneth Atherton, Edward Ahearn, Duane Heffron, Fred Collins, John S. Rollins, Gerald Bell, Gary Lombard, Robert Tofannell, Thomas Joyce Jr., Merle “Bo” Bowman Jr., Peter Dugas, Michael DeSimon, Raymond Kelso, Charles Spencer, Frank L. Lailer, John Williams, Jeffery Smith, Scott Briggs, Kevin Beatty, Arnold Bradeen, Robert Atterbury and Earl M. Berry.

Celebrating 25 years

Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center is having an Anniversary Open House celebrating 25 years of service to the community on Sunday, May 20, from 12:30-4 p.m. The celebration will include an afternoon of facility tours, demonstrations and games. This family-friendly affair is free, but please let RTT know you’ll be coming by calling 892-2813, ext. 10, so they can plan for adequate light refreshments and parking. Riding to the Top is located at 14 Lilac Drive. Since its beginning in 1993, it has provided equine-assisted activities and therapies to thousands of children and adults from Southern Maine and beyond.

See Windham of the past

The Windham Historical Society is hosting, “Maps and Windham History” on Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail. This unusual, visual program will be presented by Rosemary Mosher, a Geographic Information Systems specialist. She will begin with the earliest history of Windham using maps and then focus concentrate on the 1871 map of town. Through her GIS work, Mosher is able to isolate homes, stores, cemeteries and other notable Windham locations. She will also show an aerial view comparison of Windham then and now. This interesting program is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.

Memorial Day events

The town will celebrate Memorial Day on May 28 and mark the 80th anniversary of Memorial Day events coordinated by the American Legion Field-Allen Post 148. The Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremony at the high school at 10 a.m.

The Legion would like to see more patriotic floats and more walking/marching units this year. Scout groups are always welcome to participate. The Post is also looking for individuals who can provide transportation to aging veterans. There are World War II and Korean War vets who would like to be a part of the parade, but can no longer walk the distance. Convertibles are preferable.

At noon, the Post is having an Open House at the Windham Veterans Center where a memorial wreath will be laid in the Memorial Garden. There will then be a picnic-style luncheon for everyone to enjoy. For more information, contact Dave at 892-1306.

Senior trip

Windham Parks and Recreation Department is having a Senior Trip to the Lilac Festival at McLaughlin Garden and Homestead in Paris on Tuesday, May 29. Come and explore the colors and scents of one of the largest lilac collections in Maine. There will also be many other beautiful perennials in bloom at this lovely time of year. To make the day even more fun, the bus will stop at Cindi’s Dockside Restaurant for lunch. Tickets are $15. Call Windham Parks and Recreation at 892-1905 for more information or to reserve your spot.

Dundee Park opening

Dundee Park is opening for the season very soon. From May 26 to June 10, the park will be open on weekends only from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daily rates are $5 for Windham residents, $6 for nonresidents and $4 for seniors. Kids 2–11 enter for just $3 each.

Wednesday is movie day

Visit the Windham Public Library on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and enjoy some of Hollywood’s finest. On May 23, the 1961 movie classic, “West Side Story” will be presented. On May 30, the feature will be the 2013 dramatic film, “Labor Day,” starring Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin.

