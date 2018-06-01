Inside Windham

Musical talent abounds

The Windham Middle School 7th and 8th grade orchestra and 7th and 8th grade band received Gold Medal ratings at the Great East Music Festival May 25 in Amesbury, Massachusetts. This is the second consecutive gold rating for the 7/8 band, and the first ever gold rating for 7/8 orchestra.

Meanwhile, Windham-Raymond School District’s Hannah Flewelling was named Maine Music Teacher of the Year by the Maine Music Educators Association at their Annual President’s Reception last month.

Welcome, Officer Brokos

The Windham Police Department has added a new member to their team. Officer Alexander M. Brokos is a recent graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. He began his service over Memorial Day weekend when he helped the department with holiday enforcement efforts.

Legion meeting

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 will hold its monthly membership meeting June 6 at the Windham Veterans Center. There will be a social with refreshments at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5:30. All veterans are welcome.

Bereavement support

If you’re mourning the loss of a loved one and feel the need for some support, there is a Bereavement Support Group meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. June 11, at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, call Linda Hopkins, bereavement support coordinator, VNA Home Health Hospice, at 400-8714.

Help for veterans

The Maine Department of Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be at the Windham Veterans Center June 13 to assist local vets who have questions about their benefits. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pancake breakfast

The Windham Lions Club is sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast at the Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Saturday, June 2, from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and orange juice. The price is $4/person or $16 for a family of five. All proceeds benefit the Windham Hill United Church of Christ.

Coffee and conversation

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 invites you to attend their coffee drop-in program every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. All veterans are invited to come and enjoy some coffee and donuts and engage in some friendly conversation.

Theater’s annual meeting

The Windham Center Stage Theatre Annual Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at 6 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. Elections for the 2018-19 Board of Directors will be held.

Swimming lessons

Windham Parks and Recreation is offering swimming lessons for k-8 students on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. The 6-week program is for all swim levels. The first week’s lesson will include a swimming evaluation to be sure children will receive appropriate instruction. The cost is $70. This is an enrichment program of the department’s Summer Camp Program. Call 892-1905 for more information.

Calling history buffs

Are you a history buff? Would you like to learn more about Windham’s past? Come to the Windham Historical Society’s Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town House Museum, 234 Windham Center Road, and see what kinds of opportunities are available for you to have some fun with history. For more information, call the historical society at 892-1433.

New hours at thrift shop

The thrift shop at the North Windham Union Church UCC is now open only on the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Clothing for babies, children and adults is available, along with dishes, vases, housewares, books, games, toys and more. The church is located at 723, Roosevelt Trail, next to Amato’s.

Tech help Thursdays

Every Thursday, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., you can get free one-on-one technical assistance from a computer expert at Windham Public Library. If you have questions about email, downloading apps, navigating websites, laptops, tablets or anything computer-related, you’ll get the answers to help make you more computer-savvy. Call Barbara Kelley at 892-1907 for more details.

Dr. Richard Nickerson, director of choral activities at Windham High School, congratulates Heather Flewelling on her Maine Music Teacher of the Year award.

Windham Middle School seventh- and eighth graders earned Gold Medal ratings for their performances last week at the Great East Music Festival in Amesbury, Massachusetts.