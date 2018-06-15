Inside Windham

Pennels scholarship donation

The Sebago Lake Rotary Club presented Brenda Pennels, wife of Toby Pennels,

with a $1,000 donation in support of the Toby Pennels Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was established by the Pennels family in honor of Toby Pennels, a retired U.S. Army colonel who had a 30-year career in the military. He is

remembered for his commitment to and his lasting legacy of

community service. He adopted the motto, “Improve Your Position,” which

refers to improving one’s fighting position/foxhole in a combat situation, but in

many ways, became his philosophy of life. The scholarship will be awarded each year to the high school student who best demonstrates their own efforts to “Improve Their Position.”

A 5K Memorial Race, Run, Walk, Wheel that helps to fund the scholarship will take place on June 23 to kick off Windham’s Summerfest. To register for the race, go to Tobysdreamproject.org or email Taylor Pennels at TaylorPennels-@gmail.com.

Model train exhibit

The Windham Historical Society is presenting a unique program on Monday, June25, that will be fun for kids of all ages.

David Kierstead of 115 Standish Neck Road in Standish is opening his backyard to the public to see the outdoor model train exhibit that he has put together there. Kierstead has been compiling the “G” scale working train exhibit for the past 10 years. Visitors are welcome to stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. The presentation is free, but donations are always welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Historical Society at 892-1433.

Food for homeless vets

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 welcomes food donations to be given to

the Portland VETCENT Food Pantry. Nonperishable items can be dropped off at

the Windham Veterans Center on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. Your donation

will go a long way in helping to feed a homeless vet.

Local nurse honored

Lindsay Smith of Windham, a certified rehabilitation registered nurse, was awarded the Sandra Marriner Certified Rehabilitation Nurse of the Year Award at

the New England Rehabilitation Hospital’s Employee Appreciation Day last month. Congratulations, Lindsay, on a job well done.

New thrift shop hours

The North Windham Union Church UCC thrift shop has new hours. Stop by any

Wednesday or Thursday or on the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon to find deals on clothing, housewares, books, games and many other

treasures. The store is located right next to Amato’s on Route 302.

West African music concert

The Windham Public Library presents West African Rhythms and Songs with

Annegret Baler on Monday, June 25, from 1-2 p.m. at Windham Middle

School, 400 Gray Road. A wide variety of percussion instruments will be used in

the concert. The audience is invited to participate in dancing, drumming, singing,

and hand-clapping. All ages will enjoy this interactive educational presentation.

For more information, contact the library’s Children’s Room at 892-1908.

New priest in town

Father Steven G. Cartwright has been appointed parochial vicar of St. Anne Parish, which includes Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. His assignment is effective as of June 25. Welcome, Father Cartwright!

Have an old flag?

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is accepting American flags that need to

be properly retired. If you have an old flag you’d like to respectfully put to rest,

you can drop it off at the Windham Veterans Center on Wednesdays from 9-11

a.m. There is also a flag drop box in front of the Center for your convenience.

Smith

Windham Middle School teachers Gwen Roberts, left, Doug Elder and AJ Ruth headed up the recent “Taking Back Maine’s Future” project with their students to combat opiate misuse. The students’ work was showcased at a special event that featured a DeLorean and “characters” from the “Back to the Future” movies that students used as a theme. Not shown is the project’s other teacher leader, Lee LeRoy.