Inside Windham

Second-graders ‘Read to Feed’

Second-graders at Windham Primary School were presented a

“Read to Feed” challenge by the Sebago Lake Rotary Club: Read for 500 hours in exchange forcontributions to Heifer International, an organization that provides livestock to villages in third world countries. The livestock is raised for food to share with other local communities to encourage an economy of barter or trade.

The students rose to the challenge and selected pigs, lambs, chickens and a garden basket containing seeds and other useful items to start a garden as their contribution.

Congratulations to the second graders for meeting the challenge and helping people in another country who are in need of a helping hand.

Grief support meeting

VNA Home Health Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Monday,

July 9, from 6 -7:30 p.m. at The North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact FMI Linda Hopkins, bereavement coordinator, at 400-8714.

Amusement park discounts

The Windham Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Maine

Recreation and Park Association to offer discount tickets to Aquaboggan, York’s

Wild Kingdom and Funtown/Splashtown. Tickets are available at the Parks and

Recreation Office at 8 School Road Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For pricing information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 892-1905.

A program that rocks

If you think rocks are boring, the July 2 program at the Windham Public Library is sure to change your mind. From 1:30-2:30 p.m., Steven Bridge of Saint Joseph’s College will present “Rocks Rock” featuring rocks that float, glow, write and sparkle. You’ll see rocks that were once alive and rocks from outer space, even rocks you can eat. The program is for children ages 5-12. Kids under 8 must have a parent present. Call 892-1908 for more information.

Grand reopening

Bean Group Real Estate, formerly Maine Real Estate Network, recently celebrated the grand reopening of their Windham office with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Yvonne Myer. Many members of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce were on hand to join

in on the celebration.

$5,000 donation given

The Sebago Lake Rotary Club recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Maine

Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to help the IFW in its study of adult landlocked salmon and their spawning run from Sebago Lake. The

donation will be used to purchase tagging equipment. Most of this equipment can be reused for other fishery management projects in the Sebago Lake area.

Second-grade class representatives Lily Edmond and Josh Arbour show off their “Children Changing the World” certificates of achievement with Windham Primary School Principal Kyle Rhoads, left, and incoming Sebago Lake Rotary President-elect John McGinnis.